Crossword
Provided

Crossword clues

Across

1 "Stay out of my affairs," briefly

5 Briefly, e.g.

11 CFO's degree

14 Window section

15 Like the sound of tall grass in the breeze

16 "__ the ramparts ... "

17 Pizza topping veggie

19 Dusting cloth

20 Slugger __ Harper of the Nats

21 Stylish, clothes-wise

23 Remit

25 Traditional filled fare of Europe and West Asia

29 Preppy shirt brand

31 Japanese noodle

32 Replaceable joint

33 Much-photographed evening event

36 Showroom model

38 Salad staples

43 Unexpected obstacle

44 Revealing, as a bikini

46 Eye care brand

50 Savings vehicles for later yrs.

52 Copied

53 Baked-in-their-shells seafood dish

57 NFL scores

58 Car body style

59 Saltwater candy

61 Covert __: secret missions

62 Down payment ... and what 17-, 25-, 38- and 53-Across have in common (besides being food)

68 Sara of baking

69 Band on the road

70 Franc replacement

71 Oral health org.

72 Emphasize

73 French state

Down

1 Fuel efficiency no.

2 Pirate's cry

3 Singly

4 Bar pint contents

5 Pet adoption org.

6 Nerdy types

7 BMOC, for one

8 Sixth sense, for short

9 MLB scoreboard letters

10 "In Treatment" star Gabriel __

11 Salt brand with an umbrella girl

12 Fab Four member

13 Socks pattern

18 Metropolis served by JFK and LGA

22 Noah's project

23 Circle ratios

24 Blue, in Baja

26 Spanish groceries

27 Adam's second son

28 Fun and __

30 Mar.-to-Nov. hrs.

34 UFO pilots, presumably

35 Belted Forum garment

37 Wine barrel wood

39 Siena sweetheart

40 Through, in itineraries

41 Remove everything from, as a fridge

42 Zoomed

45 NFL gains

46 Coke competitor

47 Snuck out to get hitched

48 Queasy feeling

49 Strike caller

51 Abs strengtheners

54 Religious factions

55 Neck areas brushed by barbers

56 Not working today

60 At no cost

63 Museum display

64 Fem. campus group

65 Shade of color

66 Org. for marksmen

67 Tyke

