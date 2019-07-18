Crossword clues
Across
1 "Stay out of my affairs," briefly
5 Briefly, e.g.
11 CFO's degree
14 Window section
15 Like the sound of tall grass in the breeze
16 "__ the ramparts ... "
17 Pizza topping veggie
19 Dusting cloth
20 Slugger __ Harper of the Nats
21 Stylish, clothes-wise
23 Remit
25 Traditional filled fare of Europe and West Asia
29 Preppy shirt brand
31 Japanese noodle
32 Replaceable joint
33 Much-photographed evening event
36 Showroom model
38 Salad staples
43 Unexpected obstacle
44 Revealing, as a bikini
46 Eye care brand
50 Savings vehicles for later yrs.
52 Copied
53 Baked-in-their-shells seafood dish
57 NFL scores
58 Car body style
59 Saltwater candy
61 Covert __: secret missions
62 Down payment ... and what 17-, 25-, 38- and 53-Across have in common (besides being food)
68 Sara of baking
69 Band on the road
70 Franc replacement
71 Oral health org.
72 Emphasize
73 French state
Down
1 Fuel efficiency no.
2 Pirate's cry
3 Singly
4 Bar pint contents
5 Pet adoption org.
6 Nerdy types
7 BMOC, for one
8 Sixth sense, for short
9 MLB scoreboard letters
10 "In Treatment" star Gabriel __
11 Salt brand with an umbrella girl
12 Fab Four member
13 Socks pattern
18 Metropolis served by JFK and LGA
22 Noah's project
23 Circle ratios
24 Blue, in Baja
26 Spanish groceries
27 Adam's second son
28 Fun and __
30 Mar.-to-Nov. hrs.
34 UFO pilots, presumably
35 Belted Forum garment
37 Wine barrel wood
39 Siena sweetheart
40 Through, in itineraries
41 Remove everything from, as a fridge
42 Zoomed
45 NFL gains
46 Coke competitor
47 Snuck out to get hitched
48 Queasy feeling
49 Strike caller
51 Abs strengtheners
54 Religious factions
55 Neck areas brushed by barbers
56 Not working today
60 At no cost
63 Museum display
64 Fem. campus group
65 Shade of color
66 Org. for marksmen
67 Tyke