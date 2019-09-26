Across
1 One of a pair in "Waiting for Godot"
4 __ ray
10 Where rds. meet
14 Frat address
15 Iris ring
16 Obama's birthplace
17 Basic resting place
18 Personal guide
20 Start of "A Visit From St. Nicholas"
22 Common base
23 "Joke's on you!"
24 Shoe fastener
27 Animal's gullet
30 "To see __ is a picture": Dickinson
31 Make subservient
33 Nincompoop
35 "Biggest Little City in the World"
37 Next Dodger after Fernando to win the Cy Young Award
38 Historic Manhattan jazz club
41 Ancient Icelandic text
42 Birthstone for some Scorpios
43 Bavarian count opener
44 Pose anew, as a question
46 Hosp. areas
47 Put away
48 Cloud above a peak
54 Hideout
56 Crude shelter
57 Thing on a string
58 Source of the Romance languages
62 Sound after a punch
63 How some games are won, briefly
64 Dawn goddess
65 Aflame
66 Cuts
67 Shows disapproval, in a way
68 Far from friendly
Down
1 "How to Get Away With Murder" airer
2 Actor Russell
3 Whole
4 Member of the reigning NBA champs
5 Big talker
6 Graf rival
7 See 12-Down
8 The Seine's __ Saint-Germain
9 Use to one's advantage
10 Tease
11 Regatta racer
12 With 7-Down, sermon site
13 (In) brief
19 Prattles
21 Gentleman, at times?
25 Sitcom that starred a singer
26 Kidney-related
28 States as fact
29 Join with heat
32 Comedian who said, "I have a lot of beliefs, and I live by none of 'em"
33 Lavatory fixture
34 Chap
35 Turn off
36 Green of "Penny Dreadful"
38 Designer Wang
39 Scene of biblical destruction
40 Spice Girl Halliwell
45 Nike competitor
46 Whole
49 Blackens
50 Jaguars, for instance
51 Garlicky spread
52 Unlikely to come unglued
53 Big name in the bags aisle
55 Fed. employees
58 Energetic spirit
59 Game with wild cards
60 Him, to Henri
61 "A Queens Story" rapper