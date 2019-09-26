{{featured_button_text}}
Across

1 One of a pair in "Waiting for Godot"

4 __ ray

10 Where rds. meet

14 Frat address

15 Iris ring

16 Obama's birthplace

17 Basic resting place

18 Personal guide

20 Start of "A Visit From St. Nicholas"

22 Common base

23 "Joke's on you!"

24 Shoe fastener

27 Animal's gullet

30 "To see __ is a picture": Dickinson

31 Make subservient

33 Nincompoop

35 "Biggest Little City in the World"

37 Next Dodger after Fernando to win the Cy Young Award

38 Historic Manhattan jazz club

41 Ancient Icelandic text

42 Birthstone for some Scorpios

43 Bavarian count opener

44 Pose anew, as a question

46 Hosp. areas

47 Put away

48 Cloud above a peak

54 Hideout

56 Crude shelter

57 Thing on a string

58 Source of the Romance languages

62 Sound after a punch

63 How some games are won, briefly

64 Dawn goddess

65 Aflame

66 Cuts

67 Shows disapproval, in a way

68 Far from friendly

Down

1 "How to Get Away With Murder" airer

2 Actor Russell

3 Whole

4 Member of the reigning NBA champs

5 Big talker

6 Graf rival

7 See 12-Down

8 The Seine's __ Saint-Germain

9 Use to one's advantage

10 Tease

11 Regatta racer

12 With 7-Down, sermon site

13 (In) brief

19 Prattles

21 Gentleman, at times?

25 Sitcom that starred a singer

26 Kidney-related

28 States as fact

29 Join with heat

32 Comedian who said, "I have a lot of beliefs, and I live by none of 'em"

33 Lavatory fixture

34 Chap

35 Turn off

36 Green of "Penny Dreadful"

38 Designer Wang

39 Scene of biblical destruction

40 Spice Girl Halliwell

45 Nike competitor

46 Whole

49 Blackens

50 Jaguars, for instance

51 Garlicky spread

52 Unlikely to come unglued

53 Big name in the bags aisle

55 Fed. employees

58 Energetic spirit

59 Game with wild cards

60 Him, to Henri

61 "A Queens Story" rapper

