Across
1 Workbench gadget
6 Antlered beast
10 Glasses, in ads
14 Popular depilatory
15 Campaign staffer
16 Rochester's bride
17 Part of the soft palate
18 Lady of the knight
19 Concussions generally aren't visible on them
20 Goal for some college-bound students
23 "What was __ was saying?"
24 Tie __
25 Rat Pack member
29 Growing concerns?
33 Like a used hibachi
34 Record-setting slugger in the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame
38 General on a menu
39 Gadgets
40 One of 34-Across' 2,170
41 Ocular organs of cephalopods, say
43 Aspirin target
44 Nocturnal carnivore
45 Perambulates
47 Piece of cake
51 Poet's contraction
52 Period needed to fulfill a request ... and a hint to words hidden in three long puzzle answers
58 Homey
59 Pack firmly
60 "__ making this up"
61 Spigot issue
62 Site with tech reviews
63 Trilateral trade agreement, briefly
64 Tag line?
65 Grinder
66 Speed units
Down
1 Mštley __
2 Fiery flow
3 Bleu hue
4 Placate
5 Beseech, as a deity
6 Anti-DWI gp.
7 Venetian valentine message
8 Ones in charge, for short
9 Sixth-day Christmas gift
10 Workshop
11 One who likes to light up?
12 "__ go bragh!"
13 Chooses, with "in"
21 Two-front, as a Coast Guard rescue
22 Divans
25 Trunk piece
26 Put a value on
27 Words before "Yeah, you!"
28 Brubeck of jazz
30 Like much of New York
31 Company with a longtime travel guide
32 They often have guards
35 Self-help letters
36 Super-duper
37 1959 Ben-Hur portrayer
39 Let out gradually
42 Use an Enigma machine, say
43 "Black Swan" Best Actress Oscar winner
46 Bad bottom line
48 "No prob!"
49 Origami staple
50 Reason to trot
52 Corrida beast
53 Israeli weapons
54 Until
55 Scoop
56 Suffragist Lucretia
57 RR station predictions
58 Govt. health org.