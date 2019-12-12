Crossword
View Comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword
Provided

Across

1 Workbench gadget

6 Antlered beast

10 Glasses, in ads

14 Popular depilatory

15 Campaign staffer

16 Rochester's bride

17 Part of the soft palate

18 Lady of the knight

19 Concussions generally aren't visible on them

20 Goal for some college-bound students

23 "What was __ was saying?"

24 Tie __

25 Rat Pack member

29 Growing concerns?

33 Like a used hibachi

34 Record-setting slugger in the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame

38 General on a menu

39 Gadgets

40 One of 34-Across' 2,170

41 Ocular organs of cephalopods, say

43 Aspirin target

44 Nocturnal carnivore

45 Perambulates

47 Piece of cake

51 Poet's contraction

52 Period needed to fulfill a request ... and a hint to words hidden in three long puzzle answers

58 Homey

59 Pack firmly

60 "__ making this up"

61 Spigot issue

62 Site with tech reviews

63 Trilateral trade agreement, briefly

64 Tag line?

65 Grinder

66 Speed units

Down

1 Mštley __

2 Fiery flow

3 Bleu hue

4 Placate

5 Beseech, as a deity

6 Anti-DWI gp.

7 Venetian valentine message

8 Ones in charge, for short

9 Sixth-day Christmas gift

10 Workshop

11 One who likes to light up?

12 "__ go bragh!"

13 Chooses, with "in"

21 Two-front, as a Coast Guard rescue

22 Divans

25 Trunk piece

26 Put a value on

27 Words before "Yeah, you!"

28 Brubeck of jazz

30 Like much of New York

31 Company with a longtime travel guide

32 They often have guards

35 Self-help letters

36 Super-duper

37 1959 Ben-Hur portrayer

39 Let out gradually

42 Use an Enigma machine, say

43 "Black Swan" Best Actress Oscar winner

46 Bad bottom line

48 "No prob!"

49 Origami staple

50 Reason to trot

52 Corrida beast

53 Israeli weapons

54 Until

55 Scoop

56 Suffragist Lucretia

57 RR station predictions

58 Govt. health org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News