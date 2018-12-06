Across
1 Sonic employees
8 Shrinking section at Barnes & Noble
11 Bit of wit
14 Anatomical rings in irises
15 Earth-moving tool
16 Reproductive cells
17 Fishing spot for vacationing Londoners?
19 Upset, with "over"
20 Legwear for air travelers?
22 Ruff stuff
25 Lacking
26 Not quite right
30 Until now
33 P replacers, in some lineups
34 Woman's name meaning "white"
38 Smooth, perhaps
39 Retirement party remark ... or a homophonic hint to four long Across answers
42 Epps of "House"
43 Computer conveniences
44 [That's kinda funny]
45 Sylvester's genus
47 Radius, e.g.
49 "The Great Escape" setting
53 Lots
54 007 returning from assignment?
59 "... __ quit!"
60 Vacant look?
64 Toondom's Phineas, to Ferb
65 Strauss' "__ Heldenleben"
66 Like the edges of some mirrors
67 Dodge City-to-Topeka dir.
68 Mining supply
69 Talked big
Down
1 Waiter at a stand
2 LAX stat
3 Bonn : Kšnig :: Lisbon : __
4 Place of rapid growth
5 Miscellany
6 "ÀQuŽ __?"
7 Very, in Vienna
8 "Carmina Burana" performers
9 "It tolls for thee" poet
10 Wetlands grasses
11 Beat the buzzer, say
12 National alternative
13 Show wonder
18 Email attachment
21 Court action
22 After "Our" and with 54-Down, title for the Virgin Mary based on an 1871 apparition
23 Where many strikes are called
24 Subtle come-on, perhaps
27 Geisha accessory
28 Thin coating
29 WWII White House dog
31 Johnson & Johnson brand
32 Hard-working "little" folk tale critter
35 "30 Rock" network
36 Michael of "Arrested Development"
37 __ vincit omnia
40 Work on a novel
41 System of thought
46 Carpenter's array
48 Access requirements
50 Forum language
51 "__ you done yet?"
52 E. Berlin's land
54 See 22-Down
55 African city on the Mediterranean
56 Romaine relative
57 Muffin go-with
58 St. Petersburg's river
61 Space bar neighbor
62 What's found in central Arizona?
63 Byrnes of '50s-'60s TV