Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword grid
Buy Now

Across

1 Sonic employees

8 Shrinking section at Barnes & Noble

11 Bit of wit

14 Anatomical rings in irises

15 Earth-moving tool

16 Reproductive cells

17 Fishing spot for vacationing Londoners?

19 Upset, with "over"

20 Legwear for air travelers?

22 Ruff stuff

25 Lacking

26 Not quite right

30 Until now

33 P replacers, in some lineups

34 Woman's name meaning "white"

38 Smooth, perhaps

39 Retirement party remark ... or a homophonic hint to four long Across answers

42 Epps of "House"

43 Computer conveniences

44 [That's kinda funny]

45 Sylvester's genus

47 Radius, e.g.

49 "The Great Escape" setting

53 Lots

54 007 returning from assignment?

59 "... __ quit!"

60 Vacant look?

64 Toondom's Phineas, to Ferb

65 Strauss' "__ Heldenleben"

66 Like the edges of some mirrors

67 Dodge City-to-Topeka dir.

68 Mining supply

69 Talked big

Down

1 Waiter at a stand

2 LAX stat

3 Bonn : Kšnig :: Lisbon : __

4 Place of rapid growth

5 Miscellany

6 "ÀQuŽ __?"

7 Very, in Vienna

8 "Carmina Burana" performers

9 "It tolls for thee" poet

10 Wetlands grasses

11 Beat the buzzer, say

12 National alternative

13 Show wonder

18 Email attachment

21 Court action

22 After "Our" and with 54-Down, title for the Virgin Mary based on an 1871 apparition

23 Where many strikes are called

24 Subtle come-on, perhaps

27 Geisha accessory

28 Thin coating

29 WWII White House dog

31 Johnson & Johnson brand

32 Hard-working "little" folk tale critter

35 "30 Rock" network

36 Michael of "Arrested Development"

37 __ vincit omnia

40 Work on a novel

41 System of thought

46 Carpenter's array

48 Access requirements

50 Forum language

51 "__ you done yet?"

52 E. Berlin's land

54 See 22-Down

55 African city on the Mediterranean

56 Romaine relative

57 Muffin go-with

58 St. Petersburg's river

61 Space bar neighbor

62 What's found in central Arizona?

63 Byrnes of '50s-'60s TV

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments