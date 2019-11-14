Across
1 Lie quietly?
9 1996 gold medalist in men's singles
15 Chipped in from off the green, perhaps
16 Picture appropriate for Valentine's Day
17 "You can trust me"
18 Nursery purchase
19 Closes a hole, say
20 Snowman in "Frozen"
22 Like most ears
23 Marx work
25 What adults with youthful faces often get
29 Something on a disk
30 Symbol that increases a musical note's duration
32 In conflict with, with "of"
33 Nape covering
34 Sage
35 "Pretty much goes without saying"
38 Hose holder
39 Leavers of pheromone trails
40 Bowl sections
41 Star, in verse
42 Roman commoner
43 Series of classes
44 Marked by uproar
47 Ristorante herb
48 "Murder in the First" gp.
49 Home of A. Wyeth's "Christina's World"
53 Yoga command
55 Couldn't remain still
57 Wobble
58 Volunteered
59 Tests
60 Drives
Down
You have free articles remaining.
1 Penultimate Greek letters
2 Prepare for a crossing, perhaps
3 Put out in the open
4 Hungers
5 Banned pesticide
6 Send to the cloud
7 Posts
8 Hotel dining room option
9 Quarterback's asset
10 Shot stopper
11 Childish rebuttal
12 Certain explorer
13 They may be upset about being upset
14 Chatted with, briefly
21 Blacks out
23 Texas-based tech giant
24 Urgent call
25 2011 revolution locale
26 Net
27 Sight from the Oval Office
28 __ citizenship
31 Future, e.g.
33 MusŽe de l'Orangerie collection
34 2012 Nintendo debut
36 Place to see Santa
37 Cutlass competitors
42 Weight machine feature
43 Get very close
45 Mazda sports car
46 Put forward
47 __ testing
49 Open-textured fabric
50 One of the Ringling brothers
51 Conform to
52 Goes on to say
54 Stumbling sounds
56 Company makeup, largely