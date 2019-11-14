Crossword
0 comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 Lie quietly?

9 1996 gold medalist in men's singles

15 Chipped in from off the green, perhaps

16 Picture appropriate for Valentine's Day

17 "You can trust me"

18 Nursery purchase

19 Closes a hole, say

20 Snowman in "Frozen"

22 Like most ears

23 Marx work

25 What adults with youthful faces often get

29 Something on a disk

30 Symbol that increases a musical note's duration

32 In conflict with, with "of"

33 Nape covering

34 Sage

35 "Pretty much goes without saying"

38 Hose holder

39 Leavers of pheromone trails

40 Bowl sections

41 Star, in verse

42 Roman commoner

43 Series of classes

44 Marked by uproar

47 Ristorante herb

48 "Murder in the First" gp.

49 Home of A. Wyeth's "Christina's World"

53 Yoga command

55 Couldn't remain still

57 Wobble

58 Volunteered

59 Tests

60 Drives

Down

1 Penultimate Greek letters

2 Prepare for a crossing, perhaps

3 Put out in the open

4 Hungers

5 Banned pesticide

6 Send to the cloud

7 Posts

8 Hotel dining room option

9 Quarterback's asset

10 Shot stopper

11 Childish rebuttal

12 Certain explorer

13 They may be upset about being upset

14 Chatted with, briefly

21 Blacks out

23 Texas-based tech giant

24 Urgent call

25 2011 revolution locale

26 Net

27 Sight from the Oval Office

28 __ citizenship

31 Future, e.g.

33 MusŽe de l'Orangerie collection

34 2012 Nintendo debut

36 Place to see Santa

37 Cutlass competitors

42 Weight machine feature

43 Get very close

45 Mazda sports car

46 Put forward

47 __ testing

49 Open-textured fabric

50 One of the Ringling brothers

51 Conform to

52 Goes on to say

54 Stumbling sounds

56 Company makeup, largely

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siouxland Strange: Huffing in a cornfield
Weekender

Siouxland Strange: Huffing in a cornfield

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News