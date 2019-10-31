{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 Dench of "Philomena"

5 Alternative strategy

10 "Ladies First Since 1916" sneakers

14 Tourney format, briefly

15 Secretary Thomas Perez's department

16 Chicken vindaloo go-with

17 Sister of Rachel

18 Jazz pianist Blake

19 Logician's word

20 Sasquatch, for one

22 Rub the wrong away

24 Head covering

25 Walk of life

29 Home of the Oregon Ducks

32 Limited portions of

34 L.A. commuter org.

35 German coal region

37 New York Harbor's __ Island

38 Large pears

41 Sing-along syllable

42 Colonial hero Silas

43 Home of the Imagination! pavilion

44 Cookout choice

46 Animation sheet

47 Extremely focused

49 Promising performers

52 Carpentry tool

53 "That's so __!"

54 With 57-Across, negotiate ... and what needs to be done to make sense of this puzzle's circles

57 See 54-Across

61 Poet Angelou

64 Dry up

66 Sing in the shower, say

67 Fivers

68 Bored with it all

69 Fingerprint feature

70 Skin condition

71 Sasquatch kin

72 Mid-month time

Down

1 Crystallize

2 Film beekeeper

3 Laptop screen meas.

4 "Anybody around?" response

5 Certain campus newbies

6 Renowned '70s-'80s batting coach Charley

7 French friar

8 Roulette bet

9 Chicken serving

10 Desk space

11 Whisperer's target

12 Hammarskjšld of the UN

13 __-Caps: candy

21 One with a habit

23 Spotted

26 Wrap around

27 "This Is Spinal Tap" director

28 Motown flops

29 War zone journalists

30 Ideal setting

31 Lawn maintenance accessory

32 __ to go

33 Sleek horse

36 Abruzzi bell town

39 Payment required of known deadbeats

40 1943 penny metal

45 Grain cutters

48 Pay a call

50 Awe-ful sound?

51 Breakfast mix

55 Word with bake or fire

56 Logician's "E"

58 Yummy

59 70-Across application

60 Boston __

61 Spoil

62 Esq. group

63 Assent

65 CBS series with a N.Y. spin-off

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments