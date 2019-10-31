Across
1 Dench of "Philomena"
5 Alternative strategy
10 "Ladies First Since 1916" sneakers
14 Tourney format, briefly
15 Secretary Thomas Perez's department
16 Chicken vindaloo go-with
17 Sister of Rachel
18 Jazz pianist Blake
19 Logician's word
20 Sasquatch, for one
22 Rub the wrong away
24 Head covering
25 Walk of life
29 Home of the Oregon Ducks
32 Limited portions of
34 L.A. commuter org.
35 German coal region
37 New York Harbor's __ Island
38 Large pears
41 Sing-along syllable
42 Colonial hero Silas
43 Home of the Imagination! pavilion
44 Cookout choice
46 Animation sheet
47 Extremely focused
49 Promising performers
52 Carpentry tool
53 "That's so __!"
54 With 57-Across, negotiate ... and what needs to be done to make sense of this puzzle's circles
57 See 54-Across
61 Poet Angelou
64 Dry up
66 Sing in the shower, say
67 Fivers
68 Bored with it all
69 Fingerprint feature
70 Skin condition
71 Sasquatch kin
72 Mid-month time
You have free articles remaining.
Down
1 Crystallize
2 Film beekeeper
3 Laptop screen meas.
4 "Anybody around?" response
5 Certain campus newbies
6 Renowned '70s-'80s batting coach Charley
7 French friar
8 Roulette bet
9 Chicken serving
10 Desk space
11 Whisperer's target
12 Hammarskjšld of the UN
13 __-Caps: candy
21 One with a habit
23 Spotted
26 Wrap around
27 "This Is Spinal Tap" director
28 Motown flops
29 War zone journalists
30 Ideal setting
31 Lawn maintenance accessory
32 __ to go
33 Sleek horse
36 Abruzzi bell town
39 Payment required of known deadbeats
40 1943 penny metal
45 Grain cutters
48 Pay a call
50 Awe-ful sound?
51 Breakfast mix
55 Word with bake or fire
56 Logician's "E"
58 Yummy
59 70-Across application
60 Boston __
61 Spoil
62 Esq. group
63 Assent
65 CBS series with a N.Y. spin-off