Across
1 D.C. fundraisers
5 Throat-clearing word
9 Square root of 64
14 Marathon aftermath
15 Singer Horne
16 Versailles send-off
17 Moscow : nyet :: Berlin : __
18 Paper or plastic choice
20 Detective Pinkerton
22 Protest singer Phil
23 "Okay, __ do it!"
24 Waitstaff boss
27 Gravy container
28 Cocktail
31 Online company with many drivers
33 Tot's piggies
37 Religious symbols
39 "__ culpa"
40 Misfortune
42 Tales of __: misfortunes
43 Bamboo eater
45 Watson of "Harry Potter" films
46 Learning by memorization
47 Carrier that added "ways" to its name in 1997
49 Butter toffee bar
51 Popular climb from Lone Pine, California
57 Car rental giant
60 Most of the Jolly Green Giant's laugh
61 "Done!"
62 Fries, slaw, etc. ... and what this puzzle's circles represent
65 "Terrible" tsar
66 Coral island
67 West Point initials
68 Take a break
69 Oater law group
70 Gas company with toy trucks
71 Neighborhood
Down
1 Old TWA rival
2 High-speed Amtrak service
3 Legumes used in cook-offs
4 McCain or McConnell
5 Math subj.
6 King of Judea
7 Firstborn son of Cain
8 Ultra-manly
9 Corn piece
10 Peaceful
11 Barb
12 Furnace output
13 Harbor craft
19 Cornerstone abbr.
21 Gun lobby org.
25 Kett of old comics
26 Christine's lover in "The Phantom of the Opera"
29 Ultimatum words
30 Tie the __: marry
31 Strike caller
32 Older brother of Jeff Bridges
34 "__ to Billie Joe"
35 Large shade tree
36 Total in math
38 "Understand?"
40 Scott of "Happy Days"
41 Flea market payment
44 Ones "in distress" in old films
46 Tax-sheltered nest egg
48 German coal valley
50 Modeler's buy
52 "Obviously, Einstein!"
53 "__ are the times that try men's souls": Paine
54 Early-bird catches
55 Rub out
56 Gossipy sort
57 Without delay, in memos
58 Don Corleone's first name
59 Nuptial vows
63 Barcelona cheer
64 Carrier to Copenhagen