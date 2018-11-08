Try 1 month for 99¢
Across

1 D.C. fundraisers

5 Throat-clearing word

9 Square root of 64

14 Marathon aftermath

15 Singer Horne

16 Versailles send-off

17 Moscow : nyet :: Berlin : __

18 Paper or plastic choice

20 Detective Pinkerton

22 Protest singer Phil

23 "Okay, __ do it!"

24 Waitstaff boss

27 Gravy container

28 Cocktail

31 Online company with many drivers

33 Tot's piggies

37 Religious symbols

39 "__ culpa"

40 Misfortune

42 Tales of __: misfortunes

43 Bamboo eater

45 Watson of "Harry Potter" films

46 Learning by memorization

47 Carrier that added "ways" to its name in 1997

49 Butter toffee bar

51 Popular climb from Lone Pine, California

57 Car rental giant

60 Most of the Jolly Green Giant's laugh

61 "Done!"

62 Fries, slaw, etc. ... and what this puzzle's circles represent

65 "Terrible" tsar

66 Coral island

67 West Point initials

68 Take a break

69 Oater law group

70 Gas company with toy trucks

71 Neighborhood

Down

1 Old TWA rival

2 High-speed Amtrak service

3 Legumes used in cook-offs

4 McCain or McConnell

5 Math subj.

6 King of Judea

7 Firstborn son of Cain

8 Ultra-manly

9 Corn piece

10 Peaceful

11 Barb

12 Furnace output

13 Harbor craft

19 Cornerstone abbr.

21 Gun lobby org.

25 Kett of old comics

26 Christine's lover in "The Phantom of the Opera"

29 Ultimatum words

30 Tie the __: marry

31 Strike caller

32 Older brother of Jeff Bridges

34 "__ to Billie Joe"

35 Large shade tree

36 Total in math

38 "Understand?"

40 Scott of "Happy Days"

41 Flea market payment

44 Ones "in distress" in old films

46 Tax-sheltered nest egg

48 German coal valley

50 Modeler's buy

52 "Obviously, Einstein!"

53 "__ are the times that try men's souls": Paine

54 Early-bird catches

55 Rub out

56 Gossipy sort

57 Without delay, in memos

58 Don Corleone's first name

59 Nuptial vows

63 Barcelona cheer

64 Carrier to Copenhagen

