Across
1 Is blessed with, as talent
4 Creator of Finn and Sawyer
9 Leave rolling in the aisles
13 That, in Spain
14 "Olde" store
15 Ring over an angel
16 Crustacean catcher
18 Out of town
19 Intent
20 OB/GYN procedure
21 Hiding spot for a cheater's ace
22 Put off bedtime
25 Weapon in Clue
27 Brewery product
30 "Defending our rights" org.
33 Electrified atoms
34 Scans for injured athletes, briefly
35 __ Mawr College
36 Piece of pizza
37 To-do list entry
38 Worse-than-one's-bite quality
39 Online TV giant
40 Since, in a holiday song
41 Fifi's friend
42 Slip for a tardy student
45 Like the Arctic, compared to most of the planet
47 Two-base hit
51 Debate issue
53 Illness characterized by a red rash
54 Soon, to a bard
55 Decorator's wall prettifier
58 Subtle look
59 Lion groups
60 Former AT&T rival
61 Former fast planes
62 Unemotional
63 Bladed gardening tool
Down
1 Makes a difference
2 "I won't tell __!"
3 Buffalo hockey player
4 Title venue for Hemingway's old man
5 Sported
6 Kindle download
7 Wall St. debut
8 Volleyball barrier
9 SeaWorld star
10 Backyard bash
11 Jai __
12 String-around-your-finger toy
14 Cooking appliance
17 Explore caves
20 Sailor's word of obedience
22 Information that ruins the ending
23 Costner/Russo golf film
24 Basilica recess
26 Water down
28 Bank claim
29 Salinger's "With Love and Squalor" girl
30 Palindromic pop group
31 Study all night
32 Keats or Byron, e.g.
34 Pageant title with 51 contestants (the 50 states plus D.C.)
36 Roe source
42 Partners' legal entity: Abbr.
43 Madison Ave. bigwig
44 Most TV "operas"
46 Sounds from sties
48 "Mutiny on the Bounty" captain
49 Slow movement
50 Perfumer Lauder
51 Four-note lights-out tune
52 Singles
53 Prefix with care
55 Collectors' albums ... and a hint to six puzzle answers
56 Gallery collection
57 Chihuahua uncle