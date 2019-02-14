Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword
Contributed

Across

1 Is blessed with, as talent

4 Creator of Finn and Sawyer

9 Leave rolling in the aisles

13 That, in Spain

14 "Olde" store

15 Ring over an angel

16 Crustacean catcher

18 Out of town

19 Intent

20 OB/GYN procedure

21 Hiding spot for a cheater's ace

22 Put off bedtime

25 Weapon in Clue

27 Brewery product

30 "Defending our rights" org.

33 Electrified atoms

34 Scans for injured athletes, briefly

35 __ Mawr College

36 Piece of pizza

37 To-do list entry

38 Worse-than-one's-bite quality

39 Online TV giant

40 Since, in a holiday song

41 Fifi's friend

42 Slip for a tardy student

45 Like the Arctic, compared to most of the planet

47 Two-base hit

51 Debate issue

53 Illness characterized by a red rash

54 Soon, to a bard

55 Decorator's wall prettifier

58 Subtle look

59 Lion groups

60 Former AT&T rival

61 Former fast planes

62 Unemotional

63 Bladed gardening tool

Down

1 Makes a difference

2 "I won't tell __!"

3 Buffalo hockey player

4 Title venue for Hemingway's old man

5 Sported

6 Kindle download

7 Wall St. debut

8 Volleyball barrier

9 SeaWorld star

10 Backyard bash

11 Jai __

12 String-around-your-finger toy

14 Cooking appliance

17 Explore caves

20 Sailor's word of obedience

22 Information that ruins the ending

23 Costner/Russo golf film

24 Basilica recess

26 Water down

28 Bank claim

29 Salinger's "With Love and Squalor" girl

30 Palindromic pop group

31 Study all night

32 Keats or Byron, e.g.

34 Pageant title with 51 contestants (the 50 states plus D.C.)

36 Roe source

42 Partners' legal entity: Abbr.

43 Madison Ave. bigwig

44 Most TV "operas"

46 Sounds from sties

48 "Mutiny on the Bounty" captain

49 Slow movement

50 Perfumer Lauder

51 Four-note lights-out tune

52 Singles

53 Prefix with care

55 Collectors' albums ... and a hint to six puzzle answers

56 Gallery collection

57 Chihuahua uncle

