Across
1 __ for the course
4 Proverb
9 Wire fence stickers
14 Winner of the most 2016 Olympic medals
15 Prize founder
16 Accustom (to)
17 __ Tin Tin
18 "We're done here. Please leave"
20 For mature viewers
22 Foot prettifier, briefly
23 Miss. neighbor
24 Grape-Nuts cereal brand
26 Big Board letters
30 Lone source of local entertainment
33 Pop in a glass
34 Wonder
35 Longtime name in Syrian leadership
36 Prereq for a lifeguard
37 Fred Flintstone's boss
40 CBS logo
41 Yoga position
43 Conservationist's prefix
44 Part of 14-Across: Abbr.
45 Eschew modern conveniences
49 Worrisome grades
50 Misplace
51 Tennis do-over
52 Open house offering
54 Great suffering
57 Like the child of your first cousin, to you
62 Great Lakes' __ Canals
63 Baseball legend Satchel
64 Dior skirt style
65 "__ the President's Men"
66 Does' mates
67 Cares for
68 Sound on Old MacDonald's farm
Down
1 Sound of a contented kitty
2 Great Wall setting
3 Deliver a tirade
4 Sometime soon
5 "Let's Make a Deal" selection
6 __ Dhabi
7 Emerald, e.g.
8 Slip by
9 Texas city of 1.3 million, familiarly
10 Consecrates with oil
11 It may be unearned
12 Compadre
13 Clinch, with "up"
19 Mythical Himalayan
21 Singer Fitzgerald
24 Feline feet
25 Brunch servings
27 Ill-tempered Looney Tunes character
28 Persuaded
29 Week or rear add-on
30 "My bad!"
31 Needlefish
32 Scottish denial
33 Nearly boil
37 Long March leader in 1930s China
38 Tylenol target
39 One may be stubbed
42 Retirement fund
44 Belligerent god
46 Chimney part
47 Word processing category involving page dimensions
48 Moves smoothly
53 Lodes and lodes
54 Patch up
55 Hershey's caramel candy
56 Modern-day carpe diem spelled out at the starts of 18-, 30-, 45- and 57-Across
57 Black __: covert missions
58 D.C. ballplayer
59 Spy novel org.
60 "ÁViva el matador!"
61 __ Scully, Dodger announcer for 67 seasons