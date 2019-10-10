Crossword
Across

1 __ for the course

4 Proverb

9 Wire fence stickers

14 Winner of the most 2016 Olympic medals

15 Prize founder

16 Accustom (to)

17 __ Tin Tin

18 "We're done here. Please leave"

20 For mature viewers

22 Foot prettifier, briefly

23 Miss. neighbor

24 Grape-Nuts cereal brand

26 Big Board letters

30 Lone source of local entertainment

33 Pop in a glass

34 Wonder

35 Longtime name in Syrian leadership

36 Prereq for a lifeguard

37 Fred Flintstone's boss

40 CBS logo

41 Yoga position

43 Conservationist's prefix

44 Part of 14-Across: Abbr.

45 Eschew modern conveniences

49 Worrisome grades

50 Misplace

51 Tennis do-over

52 Open house offering

54 Great suffering

57 Like the child of your first cousin, to you

62 Great Lakes' __ Canals

63 Baseball legend Satchel

64 Dior skirt style

65 "__ the President's Men"

66 Does' mates

67 Cares for

68 Sound on Old MacDonald's farm

Down

1 Sound of a contented kitty

2 Great Wall setting

3 Deliver a tirade

4 Sometime soon

5 "Let's Make a Deal" selection

6 __ Dhabi

7 Emerald, e.g.

8 Slip by

9 Texas city of 1.3 million, familiarly

10 Consecrates with oil

11 It may be unearned

12 Compadre

13 Clinch, with "up"

19 Mythical Himalayan

21 Singer Fitzgerald

24 Feline feet

25 Brunch servings

27 Ill-tempered Looney Tunes character

28 Persuaded

29 Week or rear add-on

30 "My bad!"

31 Needlefish

32 Scottish denial

33 Nearly boil

37 Long March leader in 1930s China

38 Tylenol target

39 One may be stubbed

42 Retirement fund

44 Belligerent god

46 Chimney part

47 Word processing category involving page dimensions

48 Moves smoothly

53 Lodes and lodes

54 Patch up

55 Hershey's caramel candy

56 Modern-day carpe diem spelled out at the starts of 18-, 30-, 45- and 57-Across

57 Black __: covert missions

58 D.C. ballplayer

59 Spy novel org.

60 "ÁViva el matador!"

61 __ Scully, Dodger announcer for 67 seasons

