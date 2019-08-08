{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Crossword clues

Across

1 Talked into, with "on"

5 Calyx part

10 Typical artist's apartment

14 Samoan capital

15 Amtrak option

16 Cabinet dept. formed under Carter

17 Doughnut order from a king?

19 Fifty percent up front?

20 Recorded

21 GPS info

23 Pisa possessive

24 Recording device

25 Musicians given to tippling?

28 Writer LeShan

29 Is next to

31 Sergeant Bilko, to friends

32 Tapestry thread

33 Saturn models

34 Set of data within an atmospheric analysis?

40 Quarterback Tony

41 Swamplike

42 Protection against Mr. Decay Germ, in old ads

44 Continued violently

45 MDX Ö X

48 Occupants of a well-insulated nest?

50 One of the Coen brothers

52 "10538 Overture" gp.

53 Ocean bird

54 Gets rid of

55 M's favorite agent

57 How perfume is sold ... and this puzzle's title

60 Commercial exchange fee

61 Ames native

62 Future ENT's exam

63 "You've Got Mail" co-star

64 Grabs

65 Turtles, sometimes

Down

1 Biblical seductress

2 Offered a view

3 Shoeless Joe Jackson portrayer in "Field of Dreams"

4 Mother of Perseus

5 Marquis de __

6 Prefix with friendly

7 Product with a Simpsons set

8 Last Olds models

9 Andy Panda creator

10 Took charge

11 Two-run homer situation

12 Like "executrix," e.g.

13 Old TV parts

18 Urban __

22 "Beauty is bought by judgement of the __": Shakespeare

25 Fit and muscular

26 Certain footrest

27 Verve

30 Quilting party

34 Math branch concerned with surfaces

35 Rain forest region

36 Beyond slender

37 Former PBS "Mystery!" host

38 Extractable natural resource

39 Louisiana genre featuring the accordion

40 Grain-based treat

43 "Understood, Cap'n"

44 His stories inspired "Guys and Dolls"

45 Luck

46 Pet that needs a sitter?

47 Many Alaska maps

49 "__ non sufficit": the world is not enough

51 Outdo

54 Beltway VIPs

56 Put on

58 BOAC competitor

59 Storied cauldron stirrer

