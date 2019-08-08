Crossword clues
Across
1 Talked into, with "on"
5 Calyx part
10 Typical artist's apartment
14 Samoan capital
15 Amtrak option
16 Cabinet dept. formed under Carter
17 Doughnut order from a king?
19 Fifty percent up front?
20 Recorded
21 GPS info
23 Pisa possessive
24 Recording device
25 Musicians given to tippling?
28 Writer LeShan
29 Is next to
31 Sergeant Bilko, to friends
32 Tapestry thread
33 Saturn models
34 Set of data within an atmospheric analysis?
40 Quarterback Tony
41 Swamplike
42 Protection against Mr. Decay Germ, in old ads
44 Continued violently
45 MDX Ö X
48 Occupants of a well-insulated nest?
50 One of the Coen brothers
52 "10538 Overture" gp.
53 Ocean bird
54 Gets rid of
55 M's favorite agent
57 How perfume is sold ... and this puzzle's title
60 Commercial exchange fee
61 Ames native
62 Future ENT's exam
63 "You've Got Mail" co-star
64 Grabs
65 Turtles, sometimes
Down
1 Biblical seductress
2 Offered a view
3 Shoeless Joe Jackson portrayer in "Field of Dreams"
4 Mother of Perseus
5 Marquis de __
6 Prefix with friendly
7 Product with a Simpsons set
8 Last Olds models
9 Andy Panda creator
10 Took charge
11 Two-run homer situation
12 Like "executrix," e.g.
13 Old TV parts
18 Urban __
22 "Beauty is bought by judgement of the __": Shakespeare
25 Fit and muscular
26 Certain footrest
27 Verve
30 Quilting party
34 Math branch concerned with surfaces
35 Rain forest region
36 Beyond slender
37 Former PBS "Mystery!" host
38 Extractable natural resource
39 Louisiana genre featuring the accordion
40 Grain-based treat
43 "Understood, Cap'n"
44 His stories inspired "Guys and Dolls"
45 Luck
46 Pet that needs a sitter?
47 Many Alaska maps
49 "__ non sufficit": the world is not enough
51 Outdo
54 Beltway VIPs
56 Put on
58 BOAC competitor
59 Storied cauldron stirrer