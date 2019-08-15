Crossword clues
Across
1 "__ Secretary": CBS drama
6 Tense period?
10 Studio payment
14 Anaheim's Honda Center, e.g.
15 West Coast sch.
16 Harbinger
17 Woody Woodpecker's creator
18 Commuter option
19 Skip over
20 Circus barker turned hurler known for brushbacks?
23 Auditorium
24 Sound sometimes choked back
25 Harvest-ready
28 Wooded valley
31 Olympics volleyball great Kerri __ Jennings
35 Like fans after a tough win, probably
37 Pro words
39 29-Down's rock gp.
40 Circus emcee turned fry cook?
43 Reason to wear earplugs
44 A, in many orgs.
45 Saws
46 Emmy contender
48 French cathedral city
50 "Not gonna happen"
51 With 27-Down, sign on a damp bench
53 Party leader
55 Circus performer turned gardener?
62 Disturbs
63 Button on some remotes
64 Family name in a 1936 classic
65 Dramatic accusation
66 Send a quick message to
67 Contribute, as to a kitty
68 Stinging insect
69 Merit badge holder
70 Baton, say
Down
1 West African country
2 Ireland's __ Islands
3 Lairs
4 Film noir protagonist
5 Miata maker
6 Prince's "__ Rain"
7 Berry at health food stores
8 Narrow cut
9 Soft minerals
10 Disc-shaped robotic vacuum
11 Austen classic
12 Nuremberg no
13 Blasted stuff
21 Respected tribe members
22 Tearful words
25 Sitcom with a 1974 wedding episode
26 Greek column style
27 See 51-Across
29 Jeff of 39-Across
30 Chair part
32 Release
33 "To __: perchance to dream": Hamlet
34 Epsom Downs racer
36 Caught
38 __ Prime
41 Ideology
42 Red-and-white topper
47 Admits (to)
49 Yet
52 Estimates on weather maps
54 Dots on a subway map
55 Excel input
56 Graphic __
57 General Organa in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
58 Days and Holiday
59 Permission-seeking phrase
60 "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" writer Carle
61 Military status
62 Hanukkah celebrator