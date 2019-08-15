{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Crossword clues

Across

1 "__ Secretary": CBS drama

6 Tense period?

10 Studio payment

14 Anaheim's Honda Center, e.g.

15 West Coast sch.

16 Harbinger

17 Woody Woodpecker's creator

18 Commuter option

19 Skip over

20 Circus barker turned hurler known for brushbacks?

23 Auditorium

24 Sound sometimes choked back

25 Harvest-ready

28 Wooded valley

31 Olympics volleyball great Kerri __ Jennings

35 Like fans after a tough win, probably

37 Pro words

39 29-Down's rock gp.

40 Circus emcee turned fry cook?

43 Reason to wear earplugs

44 A, in many orgs.

45 Saws

46 Emmy contender

48 French cathedral city

50 "Not gonna happen"

51 With 27-Down, sign on a damp bench

53 Party leader

55 Circus performer turned gardener?

62 Disturbs

63 Button on some remotes

64 Family name in a 1936 classic

65 Dramatic accusation

66 Send a quick message to

67 Contribute, as to a kitty

68 Stinging insect

69 Merit badge holder

70 Baton, say

Down

1 West African country

2 Ireland's __ Islands

3 Lairs

4 Film noir protagonist

5 Miata maker

6 Prince's "__ Rain"

7 Berry at health food stores

8 Narrow cut

9 Soft minerals

10 Disc-shaped robotic vacuum

11 Austen classic

12 Nuremberg no

13 Blasted stuff

21 Respected tribe members

22 Tearful words

25 Sitcom with a 1974 wedding episode

26 Greek column style

27 See 51-Across

29 Jeff of 39-Across

30 Chair part

32 Release

33 "To __: perchance to dream": Hamlet

34 Epsom Downs racer

36 Caught

38 __ Prime

41 Ideology

42 Red-and-white topper

47 Admits (to)

49 Yet

52 Estimates on weather maps

54 Dots on a subway map

55 Excel input

56 Graphic __

57 General Organa in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

58 Days and Holiday

59 Permission-seeking phrase

60 "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" writer Carle

61 Military status

62 Hanukkah celebrator

