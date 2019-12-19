Across
1 Less-played song, usually
6 Big name in big projections
10 Skips, as TiVoed ads
14 Like Andean pyramids
15 Bumpkin
16 Touched down
17 "Gotta go!"
19 Without serious thought
20 Cuts down
21 Single
22 Garson of Hollywood
23 "Do it, __ will!"
24 Peter Parker's alarm system
27 Bed blossoms
29 Hyundai rival
30 Vineyard cask
31 Stainless __
32 Agent
33 "Looney Tunes" stinker, familiarly
34 Kaiser roll topping
38 Hide from a hunter?
41 "Yet cease your __, you angry stars of heaven!": "Pericles"
42 E-cigarette output
46 Firefighter's tool
47 Lanai music maker
48 Has a conniption
50 Henry VIII's third wife
53 "Noah kept bees in the ark hive," e.g.
54 __ acid
55 Capp and Capone
56 Poet Whitman
57 Manner
58 Sign of deceit, and a hint to this puzzle's circled letters
61 Years, to Livy
62 Navigation hazard
63 __-garde
64 Establishes
65 Fancy jug
66 Nutty green sauce
Down
1 Vatican personnel
2 Show disdain for
3 Dessert drink made from frozen grapes
4 Weekly septet
5 Disney doe
6 Modern Persians
7 Subdued
8 Civil War nickname
9 Boomer's kid
10 '70s-'90s African state
11 Pasta preference
12 Forms a big stack
13 Compound in many disposable coffee cups
18 Easy pace
22 Govt. property overseer
24 Corn Belt sight
25 Barely makes, with "out"
26 "Geez!"
28 When the NFL's regular season begins
32 Canadian whisky
33 BlackBerries, e.g.
35 Seattle's __ Place Market
36 Antelopes, to lions
37 At any point
38 Sleepover need
39 Check out
40 Lax
43 Tropical fruits
44 Rich
45 Charges for use of, as an apartment
47 GI hangout
48 Club owner?
49 Toss from office
51 County seat of County Clare
52 Thanksgiving decoration
56 "__ Only Just Begun": Carpenters hit
58 Ship, to its crew
59 "Hee __"
60 Go on and on