Across

1 Less-played song, usually

6 Big name in big projections

10 Skips, as TiVoed ads

14 Like Andean pyramids

15 Bumpkin

16 Touched down

17 "Gotta go!"

19 Without serious thought

20 Cuts down

21 Single

22 Garson of Hollywood

23 "Do it, __ will!"

24 Peter Parker's alarm system

27 Bed blossoms

29 Hyundai rival

30 Vineyard cask

31 Stainless __

32 Agent

33 "Looney Tunes" stinker, familiarly

34 Kaiser roll topping

38 Hide from a hunter?

41 "Yet cease your __, you angry stars of heaven!": "Pericles"

42 E-cigarette output

46 Firefighter's tool

47 Lanai music maker

48 Has a conniption

50 Henry VIII's third wife

53 "Noah kept bees in the ark hive," e.g.

54 __ acid

55 Capp and Capone

56 Poet Whitman

57 Manner

58 Sign of deceit, and a hint to this puzzle's circled letters

61 Years, to Livy

62 Navigation hazard

63 __-garde

64 Establishes

65 Fancy jug

66 Nutty green sauce

Down

1 Vatican personnel

2 Show disdain for

3 Dessert drink made from frozen grapes

4 Weekly septet

5 Disney doe

6 Modern Persians

7 Subdued

8 Civil War nickname

9 Boomer's kid

10 '70s-'90s African state

11 Pasta preference

12 Forms a big stack

13 Compound in many disposable coffee cups

18 Easy pace

22 Govt. property overseer

24 Corn Belt sight

25 Barely makes, with "out"

26 "Geez!"

28 When the NFL's regular season begins

32 Canadian whisky

33 BlackBerries, e.g.

35 Seattle's __ Place Market

36 Antelopes, to lions

37 At any point

38 Sleepover need

39 Check out

40 Lax

43 Tropical fruits

44 Rich

45 Charges for use of, as an apartment

47 GI hangout

48 Club owner?

49 Toss from office

51 County seat of County Clare

52 Thanksgiving decoration

56 "__ Only Just Begun": Carpenters hit

58 Ship, to its crew

59 "Hee __"

60 Go on and on

