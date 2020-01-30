Across
1 Joined, as a team of oxen
6 Per person
10 Pockmark, e.g.
14 Bacteria in rare meat, maybe
15 Hockey score
16 Get through tough times
17 Celebration with personnel
19 Like certain inappropriate remarks
20 __ Destiny: 19th-century U.S. doctrine
21 Television host
22 Cloister members
23 Title for Elton John
25 Young fellow
26 Sound from a flock
29 Hangman man, e.g.
32 More than enough
34 Alludes (to)
35 Exaggerated publicity
36 Garish
38 Hospital helper
41 Enter sneakily
43 Not exactly
44 React in the slightest way
48 Born, on society pages
49 Israeli weapon
50 Thurman of "Gattaca"
51 Bygone automaker
53 Knocks down completely
55 Says over
59 Ticks off
60 Hoarse-voiced "Maggie May" singer
62 Puts on TV
63 Norway's capital
64 Sudden power increase
65 Cut with a beam
66 Complaint
67 Soup-eating utensil
Down
1 Polite rural reply
2 Hexa- plus two
3 Zen paradox
4 Spritelike
5 Scatter widely
6 Court great Andre
7 Word with "of entry" or "of call"
8 Muesli morsel
9 Two-__ tissue
10 Problem in a neglected pool
11 Ending
12 Perform (in)
13 Draw back, as one's hairline
18 Repressed, with "up"
21 Buffalo's lake
23 Distort, as data
24 Questionable
26 "Phooey!"
27 Comic/writer Schumer
28 Starters on a menu
30 Witch
31 Snatch
33 Woman seduced by Zeus in the form of a swan
36 Look to be
37 Casual greeting
39 Expected at the station
40 Nice summer?
42 Bearded beasts
43 221B Baker Street, e.g.
44 Part of a time capsule ceremony
45 Hank who voices some "Simpsons" characters
46 More than enough
47 "__ it get to me"
52 Escorted to the penthouse, say
54 Latin being
55 Eric of "Monty Python"
56 Hawaiian root
57 "And thus ... "
58 WWII weapon
60 Steal from
61 Suffix with rib- or lact-