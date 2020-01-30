Crossword
Crossword

Crossword 1/30

Across

1 Joined, as a team of oxen

6 Per person

10 Pockmark, e.g.

14 Bacteria in rare meat, maybe

15 Hockey score

16 Get through tough times

17 Celebration with personnel

19 Like certain inappropriate remarks

20 __ Destiny: 19th-century U.S. doctrine

21 Television host

22 Cloister members

23 Title for Elton John

25 Young fellow

26 Sound from a flock

29 Hangman man, e.g.

32 More than enough

34 Alludes (to)

35 Exaggerated publicity

36 Garish

38 Hospital helper

41 Enter sneakily

43 Not exactly

44 React in the slightest way

48 Born, on society pages

49 Israeli weapon

50 Thurman of "Gattaca"

51 Bygone automaker

53 Knocks down completely

55 Says over

59 Ticks off

60 Hoarse-voiced "Maggie May" singer

62 Puts on TV

63 Norway's capital

64 Sudden power increase

65 Cut with a beam

66 Complaint

67 Soup-eating utensil

Down

1 Polite rural reply

2 Hexa- plus two

3 Zen paradox

4 Spritelike

5 Scatter widely

6 Court great Andre

7 Word with "of entry" or "of call"

8 Muesli morsel

9 Two-__ tissue

10 Problem in a neglected pool

11 Ending

12 Perform (in)

13 Draw back, as one's hairline

18 Repressed, with "up"

21 Buffalo's lake

23 Distort, as data

24 Questionable

26 "Phooey!"

27 Comic/writer Schumer

28 Starters on a menu

30 Witch

31 Snatch

33 Woman seduced by Zeus in the form of a swan

36 Look to be

37 Casual greeting

39 Expected at the station

40 Nice summer?

42 Bearded beasts

43 221B Baker Street, e.g.

44 Part of a time capsule ceremony

45 Hank who voices some "Simpsons" characters

46 More than enough

47 "__ it get to me"

52 Escorted to the penthouse, say

54 Latin being

55 Eric of "Monty Python"

56 Hawaiian root

57 "And thus ... "

58 WWII weapon

60 Steal from

61 Suffix with rib- or lact-

