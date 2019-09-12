{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Provided

Across

1 Words before "Tricked you!"

5 Whirled

9 Exxon merger partner

14 Musk of Tesla Motors

15 Syllables from Santa

16 Get away from, as pursuers

17 Tooth anchor

18 Border on

19 Female 33-Across

20 Bovine skin once used as a painting surface by Native Americans

23 Nocturnal flier

24 Partner

25 Peruvian peaks

27 Music room system

30 Zsa Zsa, to Eva

32 Toasty

33 Untamed equines

37 Baba who outwitted thieves

38 Actor Mineo

39 Med. care option

40 Rio Grande feeder

45 Italia's capital

46 Halloween goodies

47 Equal to, with "with"

49 Like sheep sans wool

50 Pained cry

51 Guerrilla Guevara

52 Stack for the bookkeeper to pay ... or, literally, what 20-, 33- and 40-Across' first words constitute

58 Western writer Bret

60 Many

61 Tidy

62 "Know what __?"

63 Rural storage cylinder

64 Scarlett O'Hara's home

65 IRS examination

66 Go berserk

67 "Not great, not bad"

Down

1 Basil or rosemary

2 Baseball family name

3 Pig's foot part

4 Insect nest with tunnels

5 Perfect for wading

6 N'awlins sandwich

7 "Nope"

8 "The Little Red Hen" denial

9 Souvenir

10 Eggs in a lab

11 Clip joint?

12 Imagination output

13 For fear that

21 Stein filler

22 Pinch from a chef

26 German article

27 Trade

28 "Cautionary" account

29 Leif's father

30 Poles and Serbs

31 Not doing much of anything

34 "What time __?"

35 Poet Lazarus

36 Fly high

41 Guatemala gold

42 Eden tempter

43 Rajah's mate

44 Santa's landing spot

45 Met by chance

48 Catch, as a crook

49 SeaWorld orca

50 Dough in a wallet

51 "Pet" with Smiley and Winky versions

53 Young lady

54 Model Nordegren once married to Tiger Woods

55 Radiator problem

56 Tomb Raider's __ Croft

57 Stick around

59 Mai __

