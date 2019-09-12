Across
1 Words before "Tricked you!"
5 Whirled
9 Exxon merger partner
14 Musk of Tesla Motors
15 Syllables from Santa
16 Get away from, as pursuers
17 Tooth anchor
18 Border on
19 Female 33-Across
20 Bovine skin once used as a painting surface by Native Americans
23 Nocturnal flier
24 Partner
25 Peruvian peaks
27 Music room system
30 Zsa Zsa, to Eva
32 Toasty
33 Untamed equines
37 Baba who outwitted thieves
38 Actor Mineo
39 Med. care option
40 Rio Grande feeder
45 Italia's capital
46 Halloween goodies
47 Equal to, with "with"
49 Like sheep sans wool
50 Pained cry
51 Guerrilla Guevara
52 Stack for the bookkeeper to pay ... or, literally, what 20-, 33- and 40-Across' first words constitute
58 Western writer Bret
60 Many
61 Tidy
62 "Know what __?"
63 Rural storage cylinder
64 Scarlett O'Hara's home
65 IRS examination
66 Go berserk
67 "Not great, not bad"
Down
You have free articles remaining.
1 Basil or rosemary
2 Baseball family name
3 Pig's foot part
4 Insect nest with tunnels
5 Perfect for wading
6 N'awlins sandwich
7 "Nope"
8 "The Little Red Hen" denial
9 Souvenir
10 Eggs in a lab
11 Clip joint?
12 Imagination output
13 For fear that
21 Stein filler
22 Pinch from a chef
26 German article
27 Trade
28 "Cautionary" account
29 Leif's father
30 Poles and Serbs
31 Not doing much of anything
34 "What time __?"
35 Poet Lazarus
36 Fly high
41 Guatemala gold
42 Eden tempter
43 Rajah's mate
44 Santa's landing spot
45 Met by chance
48 Catch, as a crook
49 SeaWorld orca
50 Dough in a wallet
51 "Pet" with Smiley and Winky versions
53 Young lady
54 Model Nordegren once married to Tiger Woods
55 Radiator problem
56 Tomb Raider's __ Croft
57 Stick around
59 Mai __