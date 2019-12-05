Across
1 Encircled by
5 Note from the boss
9 Strolls through the shallows
14 Calf-length skirt
15 Words while anteing
16 Make a speech
17 High school infatuation
19 Wash lightly
20 Slowpoke in a shell
21 Worker's allowance for illness
23 Tide table term
26 U.K. flying squad
27 Detriment to air quality
30 A few hours for doing whatever
36 Prune, as a branch
37 Colombian metropolis
38 Capital of Morocco
39 Not a close game, a headline for which may include the end of 17-, 30-, 46- or 63-Across
43 Runway gait
44 Taunting remark
45 Bobby of hockey
46 Rich coffee lightener
49 "The __ the limit!"
50 One hovering around the flowers
51 Future atty.'s exam
53 Ground beef dish
58 Coffeehouse flavor
62 Quarterback's "Snap the ball at the second 'hut'"
63 One of two Senate "enforcers"
66 Tall story?
67 Ohio border lake
68 Roof overhang
69 Place for road trip luggage
70 Amount owed
71 Scott who sued for his freedom
Down
1 Lbs. and oz., e.g.
2 Personal bearing
3 Bit of brainwork
4 "Fine" eating experience
5 Former Russian space station
6 Grounded Aussie bird
7 "Swing and a __, strike one"
8 Available for the job
9 Company employees, as a group
10 Like the Mojave
11 "The X-Files" agent Scully
12 Crafts website
13 Experiences with one's eyes
18 MLB's Indians, on scoreboards
22 Litter box user
24 Slightly
25 Paperwork accumulation
27 Walk through puddles
28 __ Carlo
29 Met performance
31 Gnatlike insect
32 Kit__: candy bar
33 Former Apple laptop
34 Comedy's Cable Guy
35 Galactic distances: Abbr.
37 Urban distance unit
40 Toyota RAV4, e.g.
41 Lab vessel
42 PCs, originally
47 Top corp. officer
48 Gathered from the field
49 Stuck in a hold
52 Acker of "Person of Interest"
53 Castle protector
54 __'acte
55 Westernmost Aleutian island
56 Jacob or Esau
57 Taxi meter figure
59 Scorch
60 50-Across home
61 Made fun of
64 Make fun of
65 Vietnamese New Year