Across

1 Encircled by

5 Note from the boss

9 Strolls through the shallows

14 Calf-length skirt

15 Words while anteing

16 Make a speech

17 High school infatuation

19 Wash lightly

20 Slowpoke in a shell

21 Worker's allowance for illness

23 Tide table term

26 U.K. flying squad

27 Detriment to air quality

30 A few hours for doing whatever

36 Prune, as a branch

37 Colombian metropolis

38 Capital of Morocco

39 Not a close game, a headline for which may include the end of 17-, 30-, 46- or 63-Across

43 Runway gait

44 Taunting remark

45 Bobby of hockey

46 Rich coffee lightener

49 "The __ the limit!"

50 One hovering around the flowers

51 Future atty.'s exam

53 Ground beef dish

58 Coffeehouse flavor

62 Quarterback's "Snap the ball at the second 'hut'"

63 One of two Senate "enforcers"

66 Tall story?

67 Ohio border lake

68 Roof overhang

69 Place for road trip luggage

70 Amount owed

71 Scott who sued for his freedom

Down

1 Lbs. and oz., e.g.

2 Personal bearing

3 Bit of brainwork

4 "Fine" eating experience

5 Former Russian space station

6 Grounded Aussie bird

7 "Swing and a __, strike one"

8 Available for the job

9 Company employees, as a group

10 Like the Mojave

11 "The X-Files" agent Scully

12 Crafts website

13 Experiences with one's eyes

18 MLB's Indians, on scoreboards

22 Litter box user

24 Slightly

25 Paperwork accumulation

27 Walk through puddles

28 __ Carlo

29 Met performance

31 Gnatlike insect

32 Kit__: candy bar

33 Former Apple laptop

34 Comedy's Cable Guy

35 Galactic distances: Abbr.

37 Urban distance unit

40 Toyota RAV4, e.g.

41 Lab vessel

42 PCs, originally

47 Top corp. officer

48 Gathered from the field

49 Stuck in a hold

52 Acker of "Person of Interest"

53 Castle protector

54 __'acte

55 Westernmost Aleutian island

56 Jacob or Esau

57 Taxi meter figure

59 Scorch

60 50-Across home

61 Made fun of

64 Make fun of

65 Vietnamese New Year

