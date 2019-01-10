Across
1 Stage segments
5 Apiece
9 Fur fighters, initially
13 Revealed
15 Slushy treat
16 Lumberjack
17 "Lone Survivor" actor Hirsch
18 Strike site
20 LBJ, for one
21 Champs-Elysees sights
23 Shady garden denizen
24 Go through again
26 Counter alternatives
27 Strike site
30 Signature scent since 1968
31 Place for an anvil
32 Works at Museo del Prado
36 Sailor's pronoun
37 Company with a crocodile logo
41 Pitching stat
42 Banks on some magazine covers
44 Golfer Woosnam
45 Spikes
47 Strike site
51 Insect that may live for 17 years
54 Live-in helper
55 Psychologist May
56 Date bk. listings
58 Peeples of "Walker, Texas Ranger"
60 Strike site
62 Unspoiled spots
64 Vikings' home: Abbr.
65 Opinion
66 Mournful music
67 Get too much sun
68 Hand-me-down
69 It's often spoken with one hand at the edge of one's mouth
Down
1 Retired
2 Resisting being taken?
3 Academic term
4 Poivre's tablemate
5 Statue of Liberty architect
6 One of 640 in a square mile
7 Top suits
8 Tom's mate
9 Lummox
10 Live and breathe
11 Mahler's last symphony
12 Fields
14 Loudness measure
19 God with a hammer
22 Co-star of Burt in "The Killers"
25 Author Harper
26 D.C. : Metro :: S.F. : __
27 Nonpareil
28 TŽa of "Madam Secretary"
29 Strasbourg step
33 They're often found in dens
34 Forest age indicators
35 "Duck soup!"
38 Electronics brand relaunched in 2015
39 19-time All-Star Ripken
40 Went by
43 Rock-clinging mollusk
46 __ carte
48 Have too much, briefly
49 Took a snooze
50 Inner, as a feeling
51 Bit of Hansel's trail
52 Land of ancient Asia Minor
53 Toast-making sound
56 Cries of discovery
57 Elbow
59 "I'd hate to break up __"
61 Good name for a cook?
63 Guacamole, e.g.