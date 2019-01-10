Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Stage segments

5 Apiece

9 Fur fighters, initially

13 Revealed

15 Slushy treat

16 Lumberjack

17 "Lone Survivor" actor Hirsch

18 Strike site

20 LBJ, for one

21 Champs-Elysees sights

23 Shady garden denizen

24 Go through again

26 Counter alternatives

27 Strike site

30 Signature scent since 1968

31 Place for an anvil

32 Works at Museo del Prado

36 Sailor's pronoun

37 Company with a crocodile logo

41 Pitching stat

42 Banks on some magazine covers

44 Golfer Woosnam

45 Spikes

47 Strike site

51 Insect that may live for 17 years

54 Live-in helper

55 Psychologist May

56 Date bk. listings

58 Peeples of "Walker, Texas Ranger"

60 Strike site

62 Unspoiled spots

64 Vikings' home: Abbr.

65 Opinion

66 Mournful music

67 Get too much sun

68 Hand-me-down

69 It's often spoken with one hand at the edge of one's mouth

Down

1 Retired

2 Resisting being taken?

3 Academic term

4 Poivre's tablemate

5 Statue of Liberty architect

6 One of 640 in a square mile

7 Top suits

8 Tom's mate

9 Lummox

10 Live and breathe

11 Mahler's last symphony

12 Fields

14 Loudness measure

19 God with a hammer

22 Co-star of Burt in "The Killers"

25 Author Harper

26 D.C. : Metro :: S.F. : __

27 Nonpareil

28 TŽa of "Madam Secretary"

29 Strasbourg step

33 They're often found in dens

34 Forest age indicators

35 "Duck soup!"

38 Electronics brand relaunched in 2015

39 19-time All-Star Ripken

40 Went by

43 Rock-clinging mollusk

46 __ carte

48 Have too much, briefly

49 Took a snooze

50 Inner, as a feeling

51 Bit of Hansel's trail

52 Land of ancient Asia Minor

53 Toast-making sound

56 Cries of discovery

57 Elbow

59 "I'd hate to break up __"

61 Good name for a cook?

63 Guacamole, e.g.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments