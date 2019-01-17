Across
1 Books in which each sheet of paper is folded into eight leaves
8 Factions
13 See 2-Down
16 Not likely to miss much
17 Politically active fowl?
18 Eyelashes
19 "A Chorus Line" number
20 Goddess with a throne headdress
22 Become clear
23 Flair
26 Easily bent
28 Clever insect?
32 Comfortable with
33 Dresden's river
34 Takes in
37 Big hit
38 Subside, with "down"
39 Doozy
41 Loan fig.
42 "The Little Mermaid" prince
44 The kiwi is the smallest one
45 Embarrassed avian?
47 Fake it, in a way
50 Pageant accessory
51 Sandy's home
52 Puts in place
54 Achievement of many a CEO
57 Get rid of
59 Street-wise amphibian?
63 Birch of "American Beauty"
64 Require help
65 Slender woman
66 Oxford don associated with slips similar to 17-, 28-, 45-, and 59-Across
Down
1 Anne Frank's father
2 With 13-Across, Mexican restaurant choices
3 Loyal
4 20s dispenser
5 Bigwig
6 Dated
7 Swinging about
8 __ fly: productive MLB out
9 Hebrew prophet
10 Star
11 Operatic vocal effect
12 Dated
14 Coolers, briefly
15 Balancing aid on the slopes
21 Piece at the butcher shop
23 Goals
24 In a supple manner
25 Mayo is in it
27 Swell applications
28 Edge
29 Letters at N.C.'s Camp Lejeune
30 Drink order
31 Clinton's first Labor secretary
34 Locks often gray
35 Aries or Taurus
36 Brood
38 Make out
40 Make an impression
43 Hose problems
44 Stranded messenger
45 C equivalent
46 Time units
47 Hungers (for)
48 Raring to go
49 Given orally, as evidence
53 Golf club part
54 Complain
55 Thorn in one's side
56 Dely. destination
58 Half a tuba sound
60 Econ. yardstick
61 One-tenth of a Vietnamese dong, formerly
62 Even if