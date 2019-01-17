Try 1 month for 99¢
Across

1 Books in which each sheet of paper is folded into eight leaves

8 Factions

13 See 2-Down

16 Not likely to miss much

17 Politically active fowl?

18 Eyelashes

19 "A Chorus Line" number

20 Goddess with a throne headdress

22 Become clear

23 Flair

26 Easily bent

28 Clever insect?

32 Comfortable with

33 Dresden's river

34 Takes in

37 Big hit

38 Subside, with "down"

39 Doozy

41 Loan fig.

42 "The Little Mermaid" prince

44 The kiwi is the smallest one

45 Embarrassed avian?

47 Fake it, in a way

50 Pageant accessory

51 Sandy's home

52 Puts in place

54 Achievement of many a CEO

57 Get rid of

59 Street-wise amphibian?

63 Birch of "American Beauty"

64 Require help

65 Slender woman

66 Oxford don associated with slips similar to 17-, 28-, 45-, and 59-Across

Down

1 Anne Frank's father

2 With 13-Across, Mexican restaurant choices

3 Loyal

4 20s dispenser

5 Bigwig

6 Dated

7 Swinging about

8 __ fly: productive MLB out

9 Hebrew prophet

10 Star

11 Operatic vocal effect

12 Dated

14 Coolers, briefly

15 Balancing aid on the slopes

21 Piece at the butcher shop

23 Goals

24 In a supple manner

25 Mayo is in it

27 Swell applications

28 Edge

29 Letters at N.C.'s Camp Lejeune

30 Drink order

31 Clinton's first Labor secretary

34 Locks often gray

35 Aries or Taurus

36 Brood

38 Make out

40 Make an impression

43 Hose problems

44 Stranded messenger

45 C equivalent

46 Time units

47 Hungers (for)

48 Raring to go

49 Given orally, as evidence

53 Golf club part

54 Complain

55 Thorn in one's side

56 Dely. destination

58 Half a tuba sound

60 Econ. yardstick

61 One-tenth of a Vietnamese dong, formerly

62 Even if

