Across

1 Solidifies

5 Extends, as a building

11 Triple __: liqueur

14 Golfer Aoki

15 Unfortunate event

16 Thurman of "Kill Bill"

17 Noir film temptress

19 Writing implement

20 Therapeutic ointment

21 Tenants

23 Engineer Nikola

25 "__F!": pre-weekend cry

27 Homer Simpson's wife

28 Football-like sport played with a disc

31 Falsehood

32 __ Angeles

33 '50s prez

34 Kareem's former name

35 Dangerous current

37 Female pronoun

40 Cupid's mo.

41 Year, in Spain

42 Ate

43 Close kin

49 "__ Rae"

50 "__ who?!"

51 Execs, or outfits hanging in their closets

52 Goes on the offensive

54 Gentle

55 Life story, briefly

56 Ironic change in destiny ... and, literally, what happens in this puzzle's circles

61 Egg cells

62 Transition slowly

63 __ out a living

64 Crossed (out)

65 Same-as-above marks

66 Fender damage

Down

1 Animated Internet file suffix

2 Suffix with Siam

3 Meaty dish that would make Mary sad?

4 Mogadishu native

5 Radio band-switching switch

6 Day, in Spain

7 Hrs. that begin when we "spring forward"

8 "Doctor Zhivago" actor Omar

9 "Tall" story

10 Amateur night at a comedy club, e.g.

11 Exquisite

12 Come into view

13 As far as the eye __

18 Jack of old Westerns

22 Stun with a gun

23 Rock's Jethro __

24 Nobelist Wiesel

25 Sporty sunroof

26 Develop in the womb

29 "I was with my girlfriend all night," say

30 No longer encumbered by

35 Edited

36 "Mockingbird" singer Foxx

37 Asian mushroom with an odd spelling

38 "Freeze!"

39 Breyers competitor

40 Storm relief org.

43 Packed up for shipping

44 Whodunit reason

45 "The Wind in the Willows" croaker

46 Help out

47 Dating from

48 Bungled

53 "The Bridge on the River __"

54 Daughters' brothers

57 Part of a tennis match

58 Padre's hermano

59 On a scale of one to __

60 Approx. figure

