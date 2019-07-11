Crossword clues
Across
1 Solidifies
5 Extends, as a building
11 Triple __: liqueur
14 Golfer Aoki
15 Unfortunate event
16 Thurman of "Kill Bill"
17 Noir film temptress
19 Writing implement
20 Therapeutic ointment
21 Tenants
23 Engineer Nikola
25 "__F!": pre-weekend cry
27 Homer Simpson's wife
28 Football-like sport played with a disc
31 Falsehood
32 __ Angeles
33 '50s prez
34 Kareem's former name
35 Dangerous current
37 Female pronoun
40 Cupid's mo.
41 Year, in Spain
42 Ate
43 Close kin
49 "__ Rae"
50 "__ who?!"
51 Execs, or outfits hanging in their closets
52 Goes on the offensive
54 Gentle
55 Life story, briefly
56 Ironic change in destiny ... and, literally, what happens in this puzzle's circles
61 Egg cells
62 Transition slowly
63 __ out a living
64 Crossed (out)
65 Same-as-above marks
66 Fender damage
Down
1 Animated Internet file suffix
2 Suffix with Siam
3 Meaty dish that would make Mary sad?
4 Mogadishu native
5 Radio band-switching switch
6 Day, in Spain
7 Hrs. that begin when we "spring forward"
8 "Doctor Zhivago" actor Omar
9 "Tall" story
10 Amateur night at a comedy club, e.g.
11 Exquisite
12 Come into view
13 As far as the eye __
18 Jack of old Westerns
22 Stun with a gun
23 Rock's Jethro __
24 Nobelist Wiesel
25 Sporty sunroof
26 Develop in the womb
29 "I was with my girlfriend all night," say
30 No longer encumbered by
35 Edited
36 "Mockingbird" singer Foxx
37 Asian mushroom with an odd spelling
38 "Freeze!"
39 Breyers competitor
40 Storm relief org.
43 Packed up for shipping
44 Whodunit reason
45 "The Wind in the Willows" croaker
46 Help out
47 Dating from
48 Bungled
53 "The Bridge on the River __"
54 Daughters' brothers
57 Part of a tennis match
58 Padre's hermano
59 On a scale of one to __
60 Approx. figure