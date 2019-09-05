{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword Grid

Crossword clues

Across

1 With 66-Across, crisp serving with p‰tŽ

6 Gush forth

10 Australian gem

14 Mountains between Europe and Asia

15 Singer Guthrie

16 Bring on board, workwise

17 Enjoy to the max

18 Mug for the camera

20 Govt. assistance program

21 "Holy smokes!"

22 Hot spot

23 Pitch in

27 Battery post

29 Aggressive poker words

30 Some iTunes downloads, briefly

32 Queen __

33 Road problem needing patching

36 Catcher's protection

37 Do the slightest thing

39 Aware of

41 Voice of Carl Fredricksen in "Up"

42 "What's up, __?"

43 iPhone, e.g., briefly

44 HOW THIS IS TYPED

48 Shoulder wrap

50 What the winning quarterback may do as time runs out

53 Contemptible sort

55 Prosecutors, for short

56 Seine season

57 Theatrical "Good luck!"

59 "Really, bro?!"

61 Was sorry for

62 Grand soirŽe

63 Super Bowl party bowlful

64 Chianti and cabernet

65 Paradise

66 See 1-Across

Down

1 Granola kin

2 Error remover

3 Rita Moreno or Gloria Estefan

4 __-ray Disc

5 Snake that bit Cleopatra

6 South Pacific island nation

7 Shrimp kin

8 Fraternal club member

9 Misfortunes

10 "Terrific ... not!"

11 Lounge with keyboard music

12 Video game spots

13 Dixie general

19 Remote batteries

21 Stimulated, as one's appetite

24 Scoop up, as salsa with a chip

25 Starting on

26 Meat markets

28 Cry of fright

31 Cents

34 Attacked

35 All __ sudden

36 Pfizer rival

37 Plant that is poisonous to livestock

38 Rowlands of "The Notebook"

39 Crooks may have fake ones

40 "You lie!"

43 Company car, e.g.

45 Lack of vim and vigor

46 Colorful flower parts

47 "Caught that movie last week"

49 Detectives follow them

51 Singer with the albums "19," "21" and "25"

52 Sotomayor colleague

54 Senate aide

57 "I'm freezing!"

58 Young fellow

59 Fake it

60 "__ goes there?"

