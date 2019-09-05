Crossword clues
Across
1 With 66-Across, crisp serving with p‰tŽ
6 Gush forth
10 Australian gem
14 Mountains between Europe and Asia
15 Singer Guthrie
16 Bring on board, workwise
17 Enjoy to the max
18 Mug for the camera
20 Govt. assistance program
21 "Holy smokes!"
22 Hot spot
23 Pitch in
27 Battery post
29 Aggressive poker words
30 Some iTunes downloads, briefly
32 Queen __
33 Road problem needing patching
36 Catcher's protection
37 Do the slightest thing
39 Aware of
41 Voice of Carl Fredricksen in "Up"
42 "What's up, __?"
43 iPhone, e.g., briefly
44 HOW THIS IS TYPED
48 Shoulder wrap
50 What the winning quarterback may do as time runs out
53 Contemptible sort
55 Prosecutors, for short
56 Seine season
57 Theatrical "Good luck!"
59 "Really, bro?!"
61 Was sorry for
62 Grand soirŽe
63 Super Bowl party bowlful
64 Chianti and cabernet
65 Paradise
66 See 1-Across
Down
1 Granola kin
2 Error remover
3 Rita Moreno or Gloria Estefan
4 __-ray Disc
5 Snake that bit Cleopatra
6 South Pacific island nation
7 Shrimp kin
8 Fraternal club member
9 Misfortunes
10 "Terrific ... not!"
11 Lounge with keyboard music
12 Video game spots
13 Dixie general
19 Remote batteries
21 Stimulated, as one's appetite
24 Scoop up, as salsa with a chip
25 Starting on
26 Meat markets
28 Cry of fright
31 Cents
34 Attacked
35 All __ sudden
36 Pfizer rival
37 Plant that is poisonous to livestock
38 Rowlands of "The Notebook"
39 Crooks may have fake ones
40 "You lie!"
43 Company car, e.g.
45 Lack of vim and vigor
46 Colorful flower parts
47 "Caught that movie last week"
49 Detectives follow them
51 Singer with the albums "19," "21" and "25"
52 Sotomayor colleague
54 Senate aide
57 "I'm freezing!"
58 Young fellow
59 Fake it
60 "__ goes there?"
(c) 2019 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.