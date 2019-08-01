{{featured_button_text}}
Across

1 Decorative border

10 Business investment?

14 Regardless

15 Black-and-white vegetarian

16 Black-and-white

17 One putting two and two together

18 Exit discreetly

19 Ivory, e.g.

21 Unannounced, as a quiz

22 Beyond silly

23 Corroded

26 Protect against harm, in a way

30 It's about 40.5 for Pittsburgh, Pa.

31 Inspiration for a red shade

32 Tirana is its cap.

33 One of ten in the Kentucky Derby

34 "Gr8 joke!"

35 Classroom no-no

37 Where le nez is

38 Typical ham feature

39 More twisted

40 Cleared the room, perhaps

41 Inc. magazine subject

42 A museum in Pesaro, Italy, marks his birthplace

45 Alternative histories

49 Possible response to "I raise"

50 Words seen before a dollar sign

52 Filmmaker's __ light

53 Only you

54 Casual food

55 Formal choice

Down

1 Swinging joints?

2 Organic compound

3 Landlocked African country

4 Fragment

5 Business VIP

6 Freeze

7 Careful handling

8 Union foe in the 19th cen.

9 Not woody, to a botanist

10 Tearjerker

11 Command following "Oops!"

12 Flash, maybe

13 Weather protection

15 Downtown challenge

20 Reason for a misunderstanding

22 Black arts practitioner

23 Make law

24 Quran deity

25 Stand with a leaf

26 Jefferson and others

27 Dancer posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014

28 Govt. issue

29 Pot-using sportsman

31 2K, say

33 Tailor's service

36 Many Aberdeen residents

37 Harness racer

39 Withdrew gradually

41 Piece

42 Casino tool

43 Paella cooker

44 Clothing opening

45 Clothing material

46 Off

47 Bellyache

48 Gets it

51 "Excusez-__"

