Crossword clues
Across
1 Decorative border
10 Business investment?
14 Regardless
15 Black-and-white vegetarian
16 Black-and-white
17 One putting two and two together
18 Exit discreetly
19 Ivory, e.g.
21 Unannounced, as a quiz
22 Beyond silly
23 Corroded
26 Protect against harm, in a way
30 It's about 40.5 for Pittsburgh, Pa.
31 Inspiration for a red shade
32 Tirana is its cap.
33 One of ten in the Kentucky Derby
34 "Gr8 joke!"
35 Classroom no-no
37 Where le nez is
38 Typical ham feature
39 More twisted
40 Cleared the room, perhaps
41 Inc. magazine subject
42 A museum in Pesaro, Italy, marks his birthplace
45 Alternative histories
49 Possible response to "I raise"
50 Words seen before a dollar sign
52 Filmmaker's __ light
53 Only you
54 Casual food
55 Formal choice
Down
1 Swinging joints?
2 Organic compound
3 Landlocked African country
4 Fragment
5 Business VIP
6 Freeze
7 Careful handling
8 Union foe in the 19th cen.
9 Not woody, to a botanist
10 Tearjerker
11 Command following "Oops!"
12 Flash, maybe
13 Weather protection
15 Downtown challenge
20 Reason for a misunderstanding
22 Black arts practitioner
23 Make law
24 Quran deity
25 Stand with a leaf
26 Jefferson and others
27 Dancer posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014
28 Govt. issue
29 Pot-using sportsman
31 2K, say
33 Tailor's service
36 Many Aberdeen residents
37 Harness racer
39 Withdrew gradually
41 Piece
42 Casino tool
43 Paella cooker
44 Clothing opening
45 Clothing material
46 Off
47 Bellyache
48 Gets it
51 "Excusez-__"