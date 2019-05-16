Across
1 Civil __
4 Tropical fish with large peepers
10 Add to the staff
14 Jungle swinger
15 Rapper whose professional name sounds like a candy
16 Sport, for ports: Abbr.
17 Kindled
18 Churchgoer's "If it's meant to be"
20 Explorer Ericson
22 Kitchy-__
23 Blame taker
24 Curtain material
26 Another name for the gladiolus
30 Cable box display
32 Dispensable candy
33 High bond rating
34 Geological epoch in which mammals arose
37 Leave __: reward the waiter
38 Post-Cold War hierarchy ... and what is literally contained in the circled squares
42 Mortar carriers
43 __ Fables
44 Nonprofit URL ending
45 Adherent's suffix
47 Muscat residents
51 Out-of-the-office assignment
55 Point of view
56 Peau de __: satin-weave cloth
57 Wide shoe width
59 In any way
60 They're often passed on the road
64 Holiday threshold
65 Starting course
66 Austrian capital
67 "__ MisŽrables"
68 Chris of "The Good Wife"
69 First female Shuttle pilot __ Collins
70 H.S. 12th-graders
Down
1 NYSE locale
2 Per unit
3 Head to bed
4 Brussels' land: Abbr.
5 "Don't worry about me"
6 Copter predecessors
7 Provide with funding
8 Evergreen that's a homophone of a vowel
9 Political refugee
10 Judaism : kosher :: Islam : __
11 Start
12 Took part in a marathon
13 Cake mix need
19 City southwest of Warsaw
21 Reporter's quintet of questions
25 Ask for Whiskas, perhaps
27 Opinion columns
28 Lion's den
29 Jabber
31 Prefix with friendly
35 Muse of poetry
36 Marlins' MLB div.
37 Source of media revenue
38 "Me neither"
39 Barely beats
40 Valentine card hugs
41 LP measures
42 Baseball inst. in Cooperstown
45 "__ it my way"
46 Turn sharply
48 Orange choices
49 "Well, __!": "What an outrage!"
50 Blood pressure elevator
52 Acid test outcome, possibly
53 Party hearty
54 Nancy Drew creator Carolyn
58 White-tailed coastal bird
60 Nine-digit ID
61 Lav, in Bath
62 Three on a sundial
63 __ Antonio