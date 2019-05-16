{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Civil __

4 Tropical fish with large peepers

10 Add to the staff

14 Jungle swinger

15 Rapper whose professional name sounds like a candy

16 Sport, for ports: Abbr.

17 Kindled

18 Churchgoer's "If it's meant to be"

20 Explorer Ericson

22 Kitchy-__

23 Blame taker

24 Curtain material

26 Another name for the gladiolus

30 Cable box display

32 Dispensable candy

33 High bond rating

34 Geological epoch in which mammals arose

37 Leave __: reward the waiter

38 Post-Cold War hierarchy ... and what is literally contained in the circled squares

42 Mortar carriers

43 __ Fables

44 Nonprofit URL ending

45 Adherent's suffix

47 Muscat residents

51 Out-of-the-office assignment

55 Point of view

56 Peau de __: satin-weave cloth

57 Wide shoe width

59 In any way

60 They're often passed on the road

64 Holiday threshold

65 Starting course

66 Austrian capital

67 "__ MisŽrables"

68 Chris of "The Good Wife"

69 First female Shuttle pilot __ Collins

70 H.S. 12th-graders

Down

1 NYSE locale

2 Per unit

3 Head to bed

4 Brussels' land: Abbr.

5 "Don't worry about me"

6 Copter predecessors

7 Provide with funding

8 Evergreen that's a homophone of a vowel

9 Political refugee

10 Judaism : kosher :: Islam : __

11 Start

12 Took part in a marathon

13 Cake mix need

19 City southwest of Warsaw

21 Reporter's quintet of questions

25 Ask for Whiskas, perhaps

27 Opinion columns

28 Lion's den

29 Jabber

31 Prefix with friendly

35 Muse of poetry

36 Marlins' MLB div.

37 Source of media revenue

38 "Me neither"

39 Barely beats

40 Valentine card hugs

41 LP measures

42 Baseball inst. in Cooperstown

45 "__ it my way"

46 Turn sharply

48 Orange choices

49 "Well, __!": "What an outrage!"

50 Blood pressure elevator

52 Acid test outcome, possibly

53 Party hearty

54 Nancy Drew creator Carolyn

58 White-tailed coastal bird

60 Nine-digit ID

61 Lav, in Bath

62 Three on a sundial

63 __ Antonio

