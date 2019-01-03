Across
1 Pervasive clown
5 You, in Peru
10 ABC drama about plane crash survivors
14 Footnote notation
15 Nary a soul
16 Stuff in a dump
17 Buried the hatchet
20 Leafy Tolkien creature
21 Boomers' kids
22 Round gaskets
23 Steely Dan album pronounced like a continent
24 Move with effort
25 Got on everyone's nerves
33 Let in or let on
34 Man with a code
35 Prohibit
36 They may be black or green
37 __ Waldo Emerson
38 Ask for proof of age
39 Street in "Freddy vs. Jason"
40 __ colony
41 With "en," hot, in sports slang
42 Showed disapproval
45 Western tribe
46 Remote cells
47 Evening get-together
50 Venus de Milo knockoffs?
52 Stat for Chris Sale
55 Type of auto found in the three other longest puzzle answers
58 Fine spray
59 Meathead's '70s TV mother-in-law
60 Scintilla
61 Bump on a lid
62 Tony of "Who's the Boss?"
63 Seemingly forever
Down
1 Kid's wheels
2 Ruler of the Valkyries
3 Get-up-and-go
4 Mantra sounds
5 Like zombies
6 Rise dramatically
7 Oodles
8 Word with tight or loose
9 Reduce to rubble
10 Pretentious
11 Writing on the wall, so to speak
12 Complacent
13 Bikini parts
18 Joe Namath, notably
19 Came up
23 Without warranty
24 Flowery, as prose
25 Provide fare for an affair
26 "A Passage to India" heroine
27 Savory taste
28 Some refrigerators
29 "Interstellar" director Christopher
30 Mav or Cav
31 Things in a hold
32 Fund, as an academic chair
37 Got money for
38 Team that hasn't won a World Series since 1908
40 Fizzle (out)
41 Elaborate spread
43 French police force
44 Steinway competitor
47 Virtual citizens in a video game
48 Doing the job
49 Teeny
50 Deuce follower, in tennis
51 Cracker brand
52 Chamber effect
53 Drops from above
54 Part of MFA
56 Writer LeShan
57 Farm female