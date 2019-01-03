Try 1 month for 99¢
Across

1 Pervasive clown

5 You, in Peru

10 ABC drama about plane crash survivors

14 Footnote notation

15 Nary a soul

16 Stuff in a dump

17 Buried the hatchet

20 Leafy Tolkien creature

21 Boomers' kids

22 Round gaskets

23 Steely Dan album pronounced like a continent

24 Move with effort

25 Got on everyone's nerves

33 Let in or let on

34 Man with a code

35 Prohibit

36 They may be black or green

37 __ Waldo Emerson

38 Ask for proof of age

39 Street in "Freddy vs. Jason"

40 __ colony

41 With "en," hot, in sports slang

42 Showed disapproval

45 Western tribe

46 Remote cells

47 Evening get-together

50 Venus de Milo knockoffs?

52 Stat for Chris Sale

55 Type of auto found in the three other longest puzzle answers

58 Fine spray

59 Meathead's '70s TV mother-in-law

60 Scintilla

61 Bump on a lid

62 Tony of "Who's the Boss?"

63 Seemingly forever

Down

1 Kid's wheels

2 Ruler of the Valkyries

3 Get-up-and-go

4 Mantra sounds

5 Like zombies

6 Rise dramatically

7 Oodles

8 Word with tight or loose

9 Reduce to rubble

10 Pretentious

11 Writing on the wall, so to speak

12 Complacent

13 Bikini parts

18 Joe Namath, notably

19 Came up

23 Without warranty

24 Flowery, as prose

25 Provide fare for an affair

26 "A Passage to India" heroine

27 Savory taste

28 Some refrigerators

29 "Interstellar" director Christopher

30 Mav or Cav

31 Things in a hold

32 Fund, as an academic chair

37 Got money for

38 Team that hasn't won a World Series since 1908

40 Fizzle (out)

41 Elaborate spread

43 French police force

44 Steinway competitor

47 Virtual citizens in a video game

48 Doing the job

49 Teeny

50 Deuce follower, in tennis

51 Cracker brand

52 Chamber effect

53 Drops from above

54 Part of MFA

56 Writer LeShan

57 Farm female

