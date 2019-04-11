{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Pour love (on)

5 Sledding spot

10 Work the aisles, slangily

13 Very familiar with

14 Not spontaneous

15 Howe'er

16 "Good Guys Wear Black" star

18 Haul to the shop

19 Sailor's pronoun

20 Full of energy

21 Stereotypical Geek Squad employee

22 Mass-mailing tool

24 Post-performance celebration

27 Went astray

29 Pupil's cover

30 Drawn-out account

31 Not as demanding

35 USN clerk

36 Stroke with a wedge

39 Take steps

42 Defiant retort

43 __-Seltzer

47 Touchdown spot

49 Log-shaped pastry

51 Display for lecture illustrations

55 "Siddhartha" author

56 Charitable gift

57 Instagram upload

59 "__ matter of fact ... "

60 Young __: tykes, in dialect

61 Sofa decor

64 Shear (off)

65 Residences

66 __ Romeo

67 Onetime rival of Delta

68 Having a key, in music

69 Go against

Down

1 Title for Prince William's wife

2 The "thee" in "Get thee to a nunnery"

3 Seeing the sights

4 Letter-bottom letters

5 Dispassionate

6 Cocoon contents

7 Ungentle giants

8 Shar-__: wrinkly dog

9 Paper staff, briefly

10 Downright

11 Skimpy nightgown

12 Folksy greeting

14 NBC skit show broadcast from 30 Rock

17 Prince William's wife

21 Scottish isle denial

23 Finger-clicking sound

25 A little laughter

26 Prefix with technic

28 Unhook, say

32 "Crikey!"

Sailor's pronoun

34 Doctrinal suffix

37 Desktop with an AppleCare option

38 "Canterbury" story

39 Guilty

40 "Operators are standing by!"

41 Bygone weight-loss pills

44 French explorer who named Louisiana

45 Rude dismissal, in slang

46 Passage between buildings

48 AWOL seekers

50 Kenneth __, portrayer of Judge Lance Ito in "The People v. O.J. Simpson"

52 Baker's protection

53 Valerie Harper sitcom

54 Item draped on a rack

58 Scout gps.

61 Skin pic

62 "True Detective" network

63 Stripling

