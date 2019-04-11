Across
1 Pour love (on)
5 Sledding spot
10 Work the aisles, slangily
13 Very familiar with
14 Not spontaneous
15 Howe'er
16 "Good Guys Wear Black" star
18 Haul to the shop
19 Sailor's pronoun
20 Full of energy
21 Stereotypical Geek Squad employee
22 Mass-mailing tool
24 Post-performance celebration
27 Went astray
29 Pupil's cover
30 Drawn-out account
31 Not as demanding
35 USN clerk
36 Stroke with a wedge
39 Take steps
42 Defiant retort
43 __-Seltzer
47 Touchdown spot
49 Log-shaped pastry
51 Display for lecture illustrations
55 "Siddhartha" author
56 Charitable gift
57 Instagram upload
59 "__ matter of fact ... "
60 Young __: tykes, in dialect
61 Sofa decor
64 Shear (off)
65 Residences
66 __ Romeo
67 Onetime rival of Delta
68 Having a key, in music
69 Go against
Down
1 Title for Prince William's wife
2 The "thee" in "Get thee to a nunnery"
3 Seeing the sights
4 Letter-bottom letters
5 Dispassionate
6 Cocoon contents
7 Ungentle giants
8 Shar-__: wrinkly dog
9 Paper staff, briefly
10 Downright
11 Skimpy nightgown
12 Folksy greeting
14 NBC skit show broadcast from 30 Rock
17 Prince William's wife
21 Scottish isle denial
23 Finger-clicking sound
25 A little laughter
26 Prefix with technic
28 Unhook, say
32 "Crikey!"
33 Sailor's pronoun
34 Doctrinal suffix
37 Desktop with an AppleCare option
38 "Canterbury" story
39 Guilty
40 "Operators are standing by!"
41 Bygone weight-loss pills
44 French explorer who named Louisiana
45 Rude dismissal, in slang
46 Passage between buildings
48 AWOL seekers
50 Kenneth __, portrayer of Judge Lance Ito in "The People v. O.J. Simpson"
52 Baker's protection
53 Valerie Harper sitcom
54 Item draped on a rack
58 Scout gps.
61 Skin pic
62 "True Detective" network
63 Stripling