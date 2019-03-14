Across
1 Shot in the dark
5 Mild expletive
9 Contraction used with "up"
14 Confining room
15 River originating in Manchuria
16 Assails
17 Woodstock performer before Joan
18 Sci-fi guru
19 Rodeo maker
20 Number on some beer bottles?
23 Make even the slightest comment
24 Hall of Famer Musial
25 Some suits, briefly
28 Egg foo __
30 Depot worker
32 Flight regulatory org.
35 Washateria wear?
38 "__ turca: allegretto": Mozart rondo
40 "Is that __?"
41 Floor option
42 Musical work played where Brits go?
47 Sci-fi craft
48 Exotic journey
49 Kennel calls
51 Terrestrial wiggler
52 Storm sound
55 Jefferson bills, slangily
59 Smokeless chimney duct?
61 Courts in some hotels
64 Bend for a swan, maybe
65 Woodworking tool
66 Contemporary of Beethoven
67 Trouser parts
68 Chatted with online
69 Quirky
70 2015 World Series-winning manager Ned
71 Much of the MTV generation
Down
1 Natural skin protection
2 __ firma
3 Way in the back, often
4 Pass easily
5 Prestigious NASCAR venue
6 Lima love
7 Many Renoirs
8 Foster __: sunglasses brand
9 Self-titled 1987 pop album
10 Diner concoction
11 Phil Mickelson's alma mater: Abbr.
12 Toon devil
13 "The Simpsons" disco guy
21 Subject of an evil negotiation
22 "Dumb and Dumber" actress
25 Parental control device
26 Italian soccer great Rossi
27 Dash datum
29 Tortilla chip topper, informally
31 It's not observed in P.R.
32 Pseudo
33 "Half __ is ... "
34 On high
36 San Antonio-to-Dallas dir.
37 Small craft
39 Picasso's here
43 Picking site
44 Giza's river
45 Like the maximum sum
46 Multinational energy gp.
50 Less, when added?
53 To an adequate degree
54 __ diet
56 Versifier's weather
57 Calculus pioneer
58 Origins
59 Echelon
60 Touring jobs
61 "What a darling baby!"
62 Golfer's support
63 Cred for bringing someone home