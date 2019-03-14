Try 3 months for $3
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Shot in the dark

5 Mild expletive

9 Contraction used with "up"

14 Confining room

15 River originating in Manchuria

16 Assails

17 Woodstock performer before Joan

18 Sci-fi guru

19 Rodeo maker

20 Number on some beer bottles?

23 Make even the slightest comment

24 Hall of Famer Musial

25 Some suits, briefly

28 Egg foo __

30 Depot worker

32 Flight regulatory org.

35 Washateria wear?

38 "__ turca: allegretto": Mozart rondo

40 "Is that __?"

41 Floor option

42 Musical work played where Brits go?

47 Sci-fi craft

48 Exotic journey

49 Kennel calls

51 Terrestrial wiggler

52 Storm sound

55 Jefferson bills, slangily

59 Smokeless chimney duct?

61 Courts in some hotels

64 Bend for a swan, maybe

65 Woodworking tool

66 Contemporary of Beethoven

67 Trouser parts

68 Chatted with online

69 Quirky

70 2015 World Series-winning manager Ned

71 Much of the MTV generation

Down

1 Natural skin protection

2 __ firma

3 Way in the back, often

4 Pass easily

5 Prestigious NASCAR venue

6 Lima love

7 Many Renoirs

8 Foster __: sunglasses brand

9 Self-titled 1987 pop album

10 Diner concoction

11 Phil Mickelson's alma mater: Abbr.

12 Toon devil

13 "The Simpsons" disco guy

21 Subject of an evil negotiation

22 "Dumb and Dumber" actress

25 Parental control device

26 Italian soccer great Rossi

27 Dash datum

29 Tortilla chip topper, informally

31 It's not observed in P.R.

32 Pseudo

33 "Half __ is ... "

34 On high

36 San Antonio-to-Dallas dir.

37 Small craft

39 Picasso's here

43 Picking site

44 Giza's river

45 Like the maximum sum

46 Multinational energy gp.

50 Less, when added?

53 To an adequate degree

54 __ diet

56 Versifier's weather

57 Calculus pioneer

58 Origins

59 Echelon

60 Touring jobs

61 "What a darling baby!"

62 Golfer's support

63 Cred for bringing someone home




