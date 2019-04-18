{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword Grid
Contributed

Across

1 It's often a stretch

5 Grim, as a landscape

10 Debit card choice

14 Superstar

15 Command

16 Troublesome tykes

17 Bad-blood situation

18 One out for blood

20 Some browns

21 Number in an outline, perhaps

22 Put in stitches

23 Variety show array

26 Disdainful look

27 Holes in sneakers

29 Cruising

31 Slender-stemmed palm

32 Where to see a wake

33 Botch

37 Lease alternative

38 Babies, or what some babies wear

41 Historic beginning?

42 Kentucky Fried side

44 Brewery fixture

45 In-groups

47 Irish New Age singer

49 Runs aground

50 Striped quartz

53 Pork-filled pastry, e.g.

55 Ruined in the kitchen

57 Brooke Baldwin's network

58 Auto parts giant

61 Pearl Harbor battleship

63 Third-generation Genesis name

64 Remote button with a square

65 Capital on the Willamette

66 Pedometer measure

67 Many millennia

68 Sky scraper?

69 Stage layouts

Down

1 Garage contraption

2 What a light bulb may mean

3 Europe's highest active volcano

4 Veteran seafarer

5 Cold War Baltic patrollers

6 Coaches

7 Acknowledge

8 Account exec

9 Angel who replaced Jill, in '70s TV

10 "The Deer Hunter" setting

11 Saturate (with)

12 Let off the hook

13 Late bloomer?

19 Bit of subterfuge

24 Entrechat, e.g.

25 Call at home

27 Lover of Psyche

28 Ketch kin

30 Green sign information, traditionally

32 Suitable

34 Raise stakes in a game ... and a hint to a hidden feature of five Down puzzle answers

35 Like many apps

36 Cop to the crime, with "up"

39 Address with an apostrophe

40 Smack

43 Wings eaters' needs

46 Aloof demeanor

48 "In thy dreams!"

49 Hung sign

50 Treat badly

51 Zest

52 Illegal firing

54 USDA inspector's concern

56 Ph.D. hurdle

59 Well-versed artist?

60 Deadly slitherers

62 Fast-forward through

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments