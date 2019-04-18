Across
1 It's often a stretch
5 Grim, as a landscape
10 Debit card choice
14 Superstar
15 Command
16 Troublesome tykes
17 Bad-blood situation
18 One out for blood
20 Some browns
21 Number in an outline, perhaps
22 Put in stitches
23 Variety show array
26 Disdainful look
27 Holes in sneakers
29 Cruising
31 Slender-stemmed palm
32 Where to see a wake
33 Botch
37 Lease alternative
38 Babies, or what some babies wear
41 Historic beginning?
42 Kentucky Fried side
44 Brewery fixture
45 In-groups
47 Irish New Age singer
49 Runs aground
50 Striped quartz
53 Pork-filled pastry, e.g.
55 Ruined in the kitchen
57 Brooke Baldwin's network
58 Auto parts giant
61 Pearl Harbor battleship
63 Third-generation Genesis name
64 Remote button with a square
65 Capital on the Willamette
66 Pedometer measure
67 Many millennia
68 Sky scraper?
69 Stage layouts
Down
1 Garage contraption
2 What a light bulb may mean
3 Europe's highest active volcano
4 Veteran seafarer
5 Cold War Baltic patrollers
6 Coaches
7 Acknowledge
8 Account exec
9 Angel who replaced Jill, in '70s TV
10 "The Deer Hunter" setting
11 Saturate (with)
12 Let off the hook
13 Late bloomer?
19 Bit of subterfuge
24 Entrechat, e.g.
25 Call at home
27 Lover of Psyche
28 Ketch kin
30 Green sign information, traditionally
32 Suitable
34 Raise stakes in a game ... and a hint to a hidden feature of five Down puzzle answers
35 Like many apps
36 Cop to the crime, with "up"
39 Address with an apostrophe
40 Smack
43 Wings eaters' needs
46 Aloof demeanor
48 "In thy dreams!"
49 Hung sign
50 Treat badly
51 Zest
52 Illegal firing
54 USDA inspector's concern
56 Ph.D. hurdle
59 Well-versed artist?
60 Deadly slitherers
62 Fast-forward through