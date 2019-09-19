Across
1 __ and flows
5 Stepped heavily
9 __ Rica
14 Pitcher's goof
15 Inflatable mattress prefix with Bed
16 Colorado ski mecca
17 Muslim denomination
18 Not fatty, as meat
19 Lease again
20 *Artsy Lower Manhattan neighborhood
23 Car owner's premium pmt.
24 American of Japanese descent
25 Dieter's catchword
27 Sweat unit
30 Originates (from)
33 Like morning grass
36 Title for Doubtfire or Dash
38 Site of Arizona's Red Rock State Park
39 Rocks in bars
40 Set in a den, slangily ... or, initially, what can be found in each answer to a starred clue
42 Gratuity
43 Dessert with a cherry
45 Refreshing retreat
46 Wines that usually go well with beef
47 __ seat: advantageous spot
49 In couch-potato mode
51 France dance
52 Up to one's ears (in)
56 Architect I.M. __
58 *Drug bust calculation
62 Throat ailment
64 Modest skirt
65 Writer Jaffe
66 Video game pioneer
67 Region
68 Sullen
69 Makeover place
70 Camera attachment
71 Bay Area cop gp.
Down
1 "Barnaby Jones" actor Buddy
2 Persian faith
3 Utter joy
4 Glide past on the ice
5 Anklebones
6 Movie spool
7 Verbal
8 Name on a Trump card?
9 Untroubled
10 Suffix with fruct-
11 *Panel decision that's not unanimous
12 "The Hunger Games" extra
13 Picnic invaders
21 "C'est la __!"
22 Turns sour
26 Help
28 UMass town
29 Hip-hop Dr.
31 Oklahoma's "Wheat Capital"
32 Drains of strength
33 Phonograph record
34 Quito's country: Abbr.
35 *Became a YouTube sensation
37 N.Y. and Calif.
40 Dramatic downturn
41 Wire service letters
44 Corporate alias abbr.
46 Bounty hunters' goals
48 Of the skin
50 Where a Brit may powder her nose
53 Unlikely to get excited
54 Dawn
55 Listened to
56 "This is your brain on drugs" ads, briefly
57 Singer James
59 Irish name for Ireland
60 Xanadu
61 Spanish aunts
63 Suffix with ranch