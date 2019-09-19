{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Across

1 __ and flows

5 Stepped heavily

9 __ Rica

14 Pitcher's goof

15 Inflatable mattress prefix with Bed

16 Colorado ski mecca

17 Muslim denomination

18 Not fatty, as meat

19 Lease again

20 *Artsy Lower Manhattan neighborhood

23 Car owner's premium pmt.

24 American of Japanese descent

25 Dieter's catchword

27 Sweat unit

30 Originates (from)

33 Like morning grass

36 Title for Doubtfire or Dash

38 Site of Arizona's Red Rock State Park

39 Rocks in bars

40 Set in a den, slangily ... or, initially, what can be found in each answer to a starred clue

42 Gratuity

43 Dessert with a cherry

45 Refreshing retreat

46 Wines that usually go well with beef

47 __ seat: advantageous spot

49 In couch-potato mode

51 France dance

52 Up to one's ears (in)

56 Architect I.M. __

58 *Drug bust calculation

62 Throat ailment

64 Modest skirt

65 Writer Jaffe

66 Video game pioneer

67 Region

68 Sullen

69 Makeover place

70 Camera attachment

71 Bay Area cop gp.

Down

1 "Barnaby Jones" actor Buddy

2 Persian faith

3 Utter joy

4 Glide past on the ice

5 Anklebones

6 Movie spool

7 Verbal

8 Name on a Trump card?

9 Untroubled

10 Suffix with fruct-

11 *Panel decision that's not unanimous

12 "The Hunger Games" extra

13 Picnic invaders

21 "C'est la __!"

22 Turns sour

26 Help

28 UMass town

29 Hip-hop Dr.

31 Oklahoma's "Wheat Capital"

32 Drains of strength

33 Phonograph record

34 Quito's country: Abbr.

35 *Became a YouTube sensation

37 N.Y. and Calif.

40 Dramatic downturn

41 Wire service letters

44 Corporate alias abbr.

46 Bounty hunters' goals

48 Of the skin

50 Where a Brit may powder her nose

53 Unlikely to get excited

54 Dawn

55 Listened to

56 "This is your brain on drugs" ads, briefly

57 Singer James

59 Irish name for Ireland

60 Xanadu

61 Spanish aunts

63 Suffix with ranch

