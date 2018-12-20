Try 1 month for 99¢
Across

1 Illusions in a stage act, collectively

6 Muslim leaders

11 Place for a massage

14 Twist

15 French Revolution radical

16 Put a strain on

17 *Cost of shares on the exchange

19 Tip jar denomination

20 Miffed

21 Gizmos

23 __ buco: veal dish

26 Director Lee

28 Student's workplace

29 Guttural "Psst!"

30 Wedding vows

32 Condemn

34 Most rational

36 Nobel Peace Prize city

38 Jack-in-the-box sound

40 Drips in the ICU

41 *U.S./USSR conflict

43 Give it a go

44 Witness

45 Yankee slugger, to fans

46 Area of expertise

48 Sound from Leo

50 Twist, as water-damaged floorboards

52 Sharpen

53 World Cup soccer org.

55 "__-hoo!"

56 1946 N.L. RBI leader Slaughter

57 Part of a chess match when most of the pieces are off the board

60 "__ the mornin'!"

62 Sch. run by Mormons

63 United stand ... and what the first part of the answers to starred clues literally can have

68 Track transaction

69 Wabbit-hunting Fudd

70 Fragrant wood

71 Pig's home

72 Officials who have their faculties

73 Hit hard, biblically

Down

1 Leo is its logo

2 California's Santa __ River

3 Long-jawed fish

4 Annoying

5 Egyptian queen, familiarly

6 Loom on the horizon

7 St. Patrick's mo.

8 Very dry

9 Sprayed in defense

10 Longshoreman

11 *Element in an executive compensation package

12 Window glass

13 Lumberjacks' tools

18 Double agent

22 Prefix with metric and bar

23 Desert retreat

24 Norelco product

25 *Drive to do the responsible thing

27 *"So long"

31 U-turn from NNE

33 Rita with an Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy

35 Like Al Capone

37 Ridicule satirically

39 Combustible funeral piles

42 Under a quarter-tank, say

47 Geometry proposition

49 Bailed-out insurance co.

51 Copter blades

54 Whac-__: arcade game

57 Diminishes

58 Russian denial

59 Actress Stone of "Birdman"

61 Low-ranking GIs

64 Guys

65 Prefix with meter

66 __ King Cole

67 Italian three

