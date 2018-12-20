Crossword clues
Across
1 Illusions in a stage act, collectively
6 Muslim leaders
11 Place for a massage
14 Twist
15 French Revolution radical
16 Put a strain on
17 *Cost of shares on the exchange
19 Tip jar denomination
20 Miffed
21 Gizmos
23 __ buco: veal dish
26 Director Lee
28 Student's workplace
29 Guttural "Psst!"
30 Wedding vows
32 Condemn
34 Most rational
36 Nobel Peace Prize city
38 Jack-in-the-box sound
40 Drips in the ICU
41 *U.S./USSR conflict
43 Give it a go
44 Witness
45 Yankee slugger, to fans
46 Area of expertise
48 Sound from Leo
50 Twist, as water-damaged floorboards
52 Sharpen
53 World Cup soccer org.
55 "__-hoo!"
56 1946 N.L. RBI leader Slaughter
57 Part of a chess match when most of the pieces are off the board
60 "__ the mornin'!"
62 Sch. run by Mormons
63 United stand ... and what the first part of the answers to starred clues literally can have
68 Track transaction
69 Wabbit-hunting Fudd
70 Fragrant wood
71 Pig's home
72 Officials who have their faculties
73 Hit hard, biblically
Down
1 Leo is its logo
2 California's Santa __ River
3 Long-jawed fish
4 Annoying
5 Egyptian queen, familiarly
6 Loom on the horizon
7 St. Patrick's mo.
8 Very dry
9 Sprayed in defense
10 Longshoreman
11 *Element in an executive compensation package
12 Window glass
13 Lumberjacks' tools
18 Double agent
22 Prefix with metric and bar
23 Desert retreat
24 Norelco product
25 *Drive to do the responsible thing
27 *"So long"
31 U-turn from NNE
33 Rita with an Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy
35 Like Al Capone
37 Ridicule satirically
39 Combustible funeral piles
42 Under a quarter-tank, say
47 Geometry proposition
49 Bailed-out insurance co.
51 Copter blades
54 Whac-__: arcade game
57 Diminishes
58 Russian denial
59 Actress Stone of "Birdman"
61 Low-ranking GIs
64 Guys
65 Prefix with meter
66 __ King Cole
67 Italian three