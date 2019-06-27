Across
1 Full of beans
6 "I don't need __": regular patron's comment
11 Sellout letters
14 Apple app mostly replaced by Messages
15 Connoisseur
16 Recyclable item
17 OREO
19 TSA requests
20 Aria, usually
21 Suffix with social
22 Bovine icon
24 ORE
28 Crme bržlŽe topping
31 Defensive comeback
32 Little pill
33 When workers may be dressed down?: Abbr.
34 Terminal conveyance
37 Nicki Minaj genre
38 OR
42 Langley org.
43 City on the Rh(tm)ne
45 Apartment bldg. info
46 Medina native
48 Offer a contrary opinion
50 Reduced to pure metal
52 O
55 Saint __: Caribbean island
56 Card game using the entire deck
57 Goof reaction
61 Mont. neighbor
62 Muppet's explanation of the four all-caps clues
66 Title for Anthony Hopkins
67 Serviceable
68 Pointless
69 "The Splendid Splinter" Williams
70 Having glass sections
71 Hen, for one
Down
1 Short shots?
2 Off-the-wall answer?
3 Dad of Haley, Alex and Luke on "Modern Family"
4 California observatory site
5 Annual rpt. column
6 Dutch beer brand
7 Like lions, but not tigers
8 Actress Longoria
9 Japanese tech company
10 Broken, as promises
11 Hair salon technique
12 Two of three sides of a typical pie slice
13 First stage
18 __ wave
23 Crook's haul
25 Little devils
26 Take a chance
27 Mideast dignitary
28 PC key
29 Like the visiting team
30 Course record?
33 NFL scores
35 Guy Friday, for one
36 Servant for the inn crowd
39 E pluribus __
40 Spoils
41 1914 battle river
44 Radar O'Reilly's pop brand
47 City with a Penn State campus
49 Admit to the Enterprise, in a way
50 Pronounced
51 Singer Anthony
52 Top-tier invitees
53 Show that shows too much?
54 Marshy lowland
58 Acceptable
59 Fragrant wood
60 Reader of tea leaves
63 It may be delayed by rain: Abbr.
64 German article
65 Black gold