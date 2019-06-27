{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword grid
Across

1 Full of beans

6 "I don't need __": regular patron's comment

11 Sellout letters

14 Apple app mostly replaced by Messages

15 Connoisseur

16 Recyclable item

17 OREO

19 TSA requests

20 Aria, usually

21 Suffix with social

22 Bovine icon

24 ORE

28 Crme bržlŽe topping

31 Defensive comeback

32 Little pill

33 When workers may be dressed down?: Abbr.

34 Terminal conveyance

37 Nicki Minaj genre

38 OR

42 Langley org.

43 City on the Rh(tm)ne

45 Apartment bldg. info

46 Medina native

48 Offer a contrary opinion

50 Reduced to pure metal

52 O

55 Saint __: Caribbean island

56 Card game using the entire deck

57 Goof reaction

61 Mont. neighbor

62 Muppet's explanation of the four all-caps clues

66 Title for Anthony Hopkins

67 Serviceable

68 Pointless

69 "The Splendid Splinter" Williams

70 Having glass sections

71 Hen, for one

Down

1 Short shots?

2 Off-the-wall answer?

3 Dad of Haley, Alex and Luke on "Modern Family"

4 California observatory site

5 Annual rpt. column

6 Dutch beer brand

7 Like lions, but not tigers

8 Actress Longoria

9 Japanese tech company

10 Broken, as promises

11 Hair salon technique

12 Two of three sides of a typical pie slice

13 First stage

18 __ wave

23 Crook's haul

25 Little devils

26 Take a chance

27 Mideast dignitary

28 PC key

29 Like the visiting team

30 Course record?

33 NFL scores

35 Guy Friday, for one

36 Servant for the inn crowd

39 E pluribus __

40 Spoils

41 1914 battle river

44 Radar O'Reilly's pop brand

47 City with a Penn State campus

49 Admit to the Enterprise, in a way

50 Pronounced

51 Singer Anthony

52 Top-tier invitees

53 Show that shows too much?

54 Marshy lowland

58 Acceptable

59 Fragrant wood

60 Reader of tea leaves

63 It may be delayed by rain: Abbr.

64 German article

65 Black gold

