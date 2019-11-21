Crossword
0 comments

Crossword

{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword
Provided

Across

1 Money-saving characters

10 Complaints

15 Fade

16 Pitfall! platform

17 Hunt object

18 For real

19 "Break Free" singer Grande

20 Benihana founder Rocky __

22 USN officers

23 Early 20th-century first family

24 Wine commonly served chilled

25 Institute in whose logo the first letter is a stylized question mark

26 Snorting scene

27 Hosp. test

29 Flier with a large bill

31 Most Hong Kong Airport travelers

34 "Fab!"

35 Movie with the subtitle "Dawn of Justice"

39 First-stringers

40 Greetings from American Greetings

41 Showtime title vigilante

43 BBC World Service alternative

44 Loyal follower?

47 Enemy of un rat-n

48 Part of un drame

51 Grapevine planter?

53 2012 British Open champion

54 Work on a bone

55 "Time, Love and Tenderness" singer

56 More ready, in a way

58 Weathering

60 Duck

61 Refreshing espresso drink

62 Software giveaways

63 Historic sewer

Down

1 Kilt features

2 Find really funny

3 Harden

4 Used for a rendezvous

5 Classic access provider

6 "Around the World in 80 Plates" co-host Cat

7 Red state verb

8 Big name at the MusŽe d'Orsay

9 Rye blight

10 Denpasar's island

11 Dog days in Haiti

12 Big bird watcher

13 Quiche cousin

14 Audits

21 Parts for a model

24 Tequila plant

25 Court figures

28 Blood

30 Sale restriction

31 REO Speedwagon guitarist Dave

32 Situation Room gp.

33 Sophisticated

35 Nagged

36 Completely dominated

37 Cellphone annoyance

38 Expert

42 Took off

44 Completely

45 Dark drafts

46 Tours relatives

49 Suriname native

50 Now and again?

52 "Enigma Variations" composer

54 Hurdles for srs.

55 eBay action

57 Tokugawa shogunate capital

59 Crime solver: Abbr.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News