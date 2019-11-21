Across
1 Money-saving characters
10 Complaints
15 Fade
16 Pitfall! platform
17 Hunt object
18 For real
19 "Break Free" singer Grande
20 Benihana founder Rocky __
22 USN officers
23 Early 20th-century first family
24 Wine commonly served chilled
25 Institute in whose logo the first letter is a stylized question mark
26 Snorting scene
27 Hosp. test
29 Flier with a large bill
31 Most Hong Kong Airport travelers
34 "Fab!"
35 Movie with the subtitle "Dawn of Justice"
39 First-stringers
40 Greetings from American Greetings
41 Showtime title vigilante
43 BBC World Service alternative
44 Loyal follower?
47 Enemy of un rat-n
48 Part of un drame
51 Grapevine planter?
53 2012 British Open champion
54 Work on a bone
55 "Time, Love and Tenderness" singer
56 More ready, in a way
58 Weathering
60 Duck
61 Refreshing espresso drink
62 Software giveaways
63 Historic sewer
Down
1 Kilt features
2 Find really funny
3 Harden
4 Used for a rendezvous
5 Classic access provider
6 "Around the World in 80 Plates" co-host Cat
7 Red state verb
8 Big name at the MusŽe d'Orsay
9 Rye blight
10 Denpasar's island
11 Dog days in Haiti
12 Big bird watcher
13 Quiche cousin
14 Audits
21 Parts for a model
24 Tequila plant
25 Court figures
28 Blood
30 Sale restriction
31 REO Speedwagon guitarist Dave
32 Situation Room gp.
33 Sophisticated
35 Nagged
36 Completely dominated
37 Cellphone annoyance
38 Expert
42 Took off
44 Completely
45 Dark drafts
46 Tours relatives
49 Suriname native
50 Now and again?
52 "Enigma Variations" composer
54 Hurdles for srs.
55 eBay action
57 Tokugawa shogunate capital
59 Crime solver: Abbr.