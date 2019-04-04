Across
1 Pilothouse wheels
6 Sphere in a library
11 Cheering syllable
14 Use a broom
15 Lubricate again
16 Touchdown approx.
17 Adjusted sales figure on which some royalties are based
19 Bus. get-together
20 Gentle touch
21 Letter that opens with a click
23 Headache treatment
26 Concerning, on memos
27 Seasonal bug
28 Wood-finishing tool
33 Tennessee senator __ Alexander
36 Zoo critter with striped legs
37 Brass instrument played like a trumpet
42 "Sure, I'll give you a ride"
43 Sleep audibly
45 Long, narrow mollusks
50 Hotel divs.
51 Poet Khayy‡m
52 Place for meditation
55 Intense personality
57 Response to a clever put-down
59 Actress Hagen
60 Motto for the cautious ... or a hint to the starts of 17-, 28-, 37- and 45-Across
65 Washington MLBer
66 Mount in Exodus
67 Lucky break
68 Genetic info letters
69 Seagoing mil. training group
70 Spine-tingling
Down
1 QVC rival
2 Baaing mom
3 Tennis do-over
4 Gracias, across the Pyrenees
5 Hurled weapon
6 "The Heart of the Matter" novelist Graham
7 Hawaiian floral rings
8 "Uh-oh!"
9 Stand-up routine
10 Besides
11 Send back, as to a lower court
12 Clothing
13 "Marvelous" Marvin of boxing
18 Bed with high sides
22 Yellow "Despicable Me" character
23 CIO partner
24 Balkan native
25 Shoe company with a cat in its logo
29 Doone of Exmoor
30 Ref's ruling
31 Retired newsman Donaldson
32 LAPD alerts
34 1990s veep
35 Camper driver, for short
38 And so on: Abbr.
39 Shop __ you drop
40 Par
41 Clever Bombeck
44 Contractor's fig.
45 Portly
46 "The Joy Luck Club" novelist
47 Mexican revolutionary played by Brando
48 Word before "Pizza" or "River," in film
49 PlayStation maker
53 Social faux pas
54 Lots and lots
56 Part of AAA: Abbr.
57 Point __ return
58 Qualifying race
61 __ conditioner
62 Capek's robot play
63 Slide down the slopes
64 Collarless shirt