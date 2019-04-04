Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 Pilothouse wheels

6 Sphere in a library

11 Cheering syllable

14 Use a broom

15 Lubricate again

16 Touchdown approx.

17 Adjusted sales figure on which some royalties are based

19 Bus. get-together

20 Gentle touch

21 Letter that opens with a click

23 Headache treatment

26 Concerning, on memos

27 Seasonal bug

28 Wood-finishing tool

33 Tennessee senator __ Alexander

36 Zoo critter with striped legs

37 Brass instrument played like a trumpet

42 "Sure, I'll give you a ride"

43 Sleep audibly

45 Long, narrow mollusks

50 Hotel divs.

51 Poet Khayy‡m

52 Place for meditation

55 Intense personality

57 Response to a clever put-down

59 Actress Hagen

60 Motto for the cautious ... or a hint to the starts of 17-, 28-, 37- and 45-Across

65 Washington MLBer

66 Mount in Exodus

67 Lucky break

68 Genetic info letters

69 Seagoing mil. training group

70 Spine-tingling

Down

1 QVC rival

2 Baaing mom

3 Tennis do-over

4 Gracias, across the Pyrenees

5 Hurled weapon

6 "The Heart of the Matter" novelist Graham

7 Hawaiian floral rings

8 "Uh-oh!"

9 Stand-up routine

10 Besides

11 Send back, as to a lower court

12 Clothing

13 "Marvelous" Marvin of boxing

18 Bed with high sides

22 Yellow "Despicable Me" character

23 CIO partner

24 Balkan native

25 Shoe company with a cat in its logo

29 Doone of Exmoor

30 Ref's ruling

31 Retired newsman Donaldson

32 LAPD alerts

34 1990s veep

35 Camper driver, for short

38 And so on: Abbr.

39 Shop __ you drop

40 Par

41 Clever Bombeck

44 Contractor's fig.

45 Portly

46 "The Joy Luck Club" novelist

47 Mexican revolutionary played by Brando

48 Word before "Pizza" or "River," in film

49 PlayStation maker

53 Social faux pas

54 Lots and lots

56 Part of AAA: Abbr.

57 Point __ return

58 Qualifying race

61 __ conditioner

62 Capek's robot play

63 Slide down the slopes

64 Collarless shirt

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments