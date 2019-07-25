Crossword clues
Across
1 Opposite of bold
6 Add a line to the wall chart
10 Rack holder
14 Modify
15 Mysterious letter
16 Inedible pineapple part
17 Do some browsing
19 Razor handle?
20 Dueling sport
21 When Caesar is warned to "Beware the Ides of March"
22 Derisive look
23 Public education leadership groups
26 "The Merchant of Venice" heroine
29 Bavaria-based automaker
30 White figure in Snapchat's logo
31 Deafening sound
34 Include
36 Santa __ winds
37 Where to find the ends of 17-, 23-, 50- and 62-Across
40 Took control of
42 Like almost all prime numbers
44 [see other side]
45 Hal who produced Laurel and Hardy films
47 Transition point
49 Leave base illegally
50 Spago restaurateur
55 Up in the air
56 Remove from power
57 Swatch options
61 Shop class tool
62 Breaded seafood option on kids' menus
64 Even once
65 This, to Picasso
66 Poet Ginsberg
67 Bold lipstick choices
68 "Ouch!''
69 Water holder
Down
1 Shock into submission
2 "My turn!"
3 "A __ formality''
4 Takes over, like bedbugs
5 Banned bug killer
6 __-Roman wrestling
7 Total, as a bill
8 Newsman Roger
9 Very recently painted
10 Song before some face-offs
11 Legislation affecting polling places
12 Flubbed a play
13 Closes in on
18 "How funny!"
22 Paltry amount
24 __ Field: home of Mr. Met
25 Stock holder
26 Vardon Trophy org.
27 "This is horrible!"
28 Sign that may cause U-turns
31 Amp (up)
32 Lead source
33 Hang on a line
35 Artistic style of Chicago's Merchandise Mart
38 Lola's nightclub
39 McDonald's founder Ray
41 FedEx rival
43 Golfers rarely making pars
46 New York golf course that is a frequent host of major tournaments
48 Army NCO
49 Courage
50 Be on the fence
51 Cooking oil source
52 Cacophony
53 Great energy
54 "Hogwash!"
58 Sch. with the mascot Joe Bruin
59 __ by: barely manages
60 Figs. with two hyphens
62 Tina who is the youngest Mark Twain Prize winner
63 Price indicator