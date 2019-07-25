{{featured_button_text}}
Crossword
Crossword clues

Across

1 Opposite of bold

6 Add a line to the wall chart

10 Rack holder

14 Modify

15 Mysterious letter

16 Inedible pineapple part

17 Do some browsing

19 Razor handle?

20 Dueling sport

21 When Caesar is warned to "Beware the Ides of March"

22 Derisive look

23 Public education leadership groups

26 "The Merchant of Venice" heroine

29 Bavaria-based automaker

30 White figure in Snapchat's logo

31 Deafening sound

34 Include

36 Santa __ winds

37 Where to find the ends of 17-, 23-, 50- and 62-Across

40 Took control of

42 Like almost all prime numbers

44 [see other side]

45 Hal who produced Laurel and Hardy films

47 Transition point

49 Leave base illegally

50 Spago restaurateur

55 Up in the air

56 Remove from power

57 Swatch options

61 Shop class tool

62 Breaded seafood option on kids' menus

64 Even once

65 This, to Picasso

66 Poet Ginsberg

67 Bold lipstick choices

68 "Ouch!''

69 Water holder

Down

1 Shock into submission

2 "My turn!"

3 "A __ formality''

4 Takes over, like bedbugs

5 Banned bug killer

6 __-Roman wrestling

7 Total, as a bill

8 Newsman Roger

9 Very recently painted

10 Song before some face-offs

11 Legislation affecting polling places

12 Flubbed a play

13 Closes in on

18 "How funny!"

22 Paltry amount

24 __ Field: home of Mr. Met

25 Stock holder

26 Vardon Trophy org.

27 "This is horrible!"

28 Sign that may cause U-turns

31 Amp (up)

32 Lead source

33 Hang on a line

35 Artistic style of Chicago's Merchandise Mart

38 Lola's nightclub

39 McDonald's founder Ray

41 FedEx rival

43 Golfers rarely making pars

46 New York golf course that is a frequent host of major tournaments

48 Army NCO

49 Courage

50 Be on the fence

51 Cooking oil source

52 Cacophony

53 Great energy

54 "Hogwash!"

58 Sch. with the mascot Joe Bruin

59 __ by: barely manages

60 Figs. with two hyphens

62 Tina who is the youngest Mark Twain Prize winner

63 Price indicator

