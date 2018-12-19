Across
1 "Big bad" pig harasser
5 Paper Mate products
9 Dictation pro
14 Milky gem
15 Frenzied
16 High fly to the shortstop
17 __ and dine
18 Optimistic
19 Wear down
20 Ship that's safe for an ocean voyage
23 Teller of macabre tales
24 Tokyo, once
25 Student's assignment
29 See 47-Across
31 Indy 500 stat
34 Nebraska city near Boys Town
35 O'Hara plantation
36 Pepsi, e.g.
37 Barrel roll or wingover
40 Award for 46-Down
41 Apron tops
42 Stair part
43 "For __ a jolly good fellow ... "
44 Long skirt
45 Conceited
46 Objective
47 With 29-Across, baseball's major leagues, in slang
48 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, for one
57 San Antonio mission
58 The "kid" in "Here's looking at you, kid"
59 "I smell __!"
60 "Homeland" actress Claire
61 Trio minus one
62 With 65-Across, military specialist
63 Supremes singer Ross
64 CPR pros
65 See 62-Across ... and an acronym of the starts of 20-, 37- and 48-Across
Down
1 Bowls over
2 Mayberry tyke
3 Turner of "The Postman Always Rings Twice" (1946)
4 Took to the sky
5 Stereotypical cracker requester
6 Chew the scenery
7 Grab a bite
8 Grey Goose rival
9 Takes chances with a radar trap
10 Art class form
11 Long verse
12 Sans clothing
13 German automaker
21 Daytime TV mogul
22 One who shuns all animal products
25 Raid victim
26 Writer Zola
27 Eiffel Tower city
28 Extremely
29 Disney deer
30 Investments for the future: Abbr.
31 Relocates
32 Accordion fold
33 "Tess of the d'Urbervilles" author Thomas
35 Candy sold in pairs
36 Restore to health
38 44th president
39 Bygone anesthetic
44 Brunch cocktail
45 Doesn't play fair
46 Madison Ave. figures
47 RCA product
48 TV "angel" Cheryl who replaced Farrah Fawcett
49 Jai __
50 Gram
51 Hitchhiker's hope
52 Model Heidi
53 Dapper fellows?
54 "Dies __": hymn
55 Vena __: major blood line
56 Texter's sign off