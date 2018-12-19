Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword grid
Contributed

Across

1 "Big bad" pig harasser

5 Paper Mate products

9 Dictation pro

14 Milky gem

15 Frenzied

16 High fly to the shortstop

17 __ and dine

18 Optimistic

19 Wear down

20 Ship that's safe for an ocean voyage

23 Teller of macabre tales

24 Tokyo, once

25 Student's assignment

29 See 47-Across

31 Indy 500 stat

34 Nebraska city near Boys Town

35 O'Hara plantation

36 Pepsi, e.g.

37 Barrel roll or wingover

40 Award for 46-Down

41 Apron tops

42 Stair part

43 "For __ a jolly good fellow ... "

44 Long skirt

45 Conceited

46 Objective

47 With 29-Across, baseball's major leagues, in slang

48 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, for one

57 San Antonio mission

58 The "kid" in "Here's looking at you, kid"

59 "I smell __!"

60 "Homeland" actress Claire

61 Trio minus one

62 With 65-Across, military specialist

63 Supremes singer Ross

64 CPR pros

65 See 62-Across ... and an acronym of the starts of 20-, 37- and 48-Across

Down

1 Bowls over

2 Mayberry tyke

3 Turner of "The Postman Always Rings Twice" (1946)

4 Took to the sky

5 Stereotypical cracker requester

6 Chew the scenery

7 Grab a bite

8 Grey Goose rival

9 Takes chances with a radar trap

10 Art class form

11 Long verse

12 Sans clothing

13 German automaker

21 Daytime TV mogul

22 One who shuns all animal products

25 Raid victim

26 Writer Zola

27 Eiffel Tower city

28 Extremely

29 Disney deer

30 Investments for the future: Abbr.

31 Relocates

32 Accordion fold

33 "Tess of the d'Urbervilles" author Thomas

35 Candy sold in pairs

36 Restore to health

38 44th president

39 Bygone anesthetic

44 Brunch cocktail

45 Doesn't play fair

46 Madison Ave. figures

47 RCA product

48 TV "angel" Cheryl who replaced Farrah Fawcett

49 Jai __

50 Gram

51 Hitchhiker's hope

52 Model Heidi

53 Dapper fellows?

54 "Dies __": hymn

55 Vena __: major blood line

56 Texter's sign off

