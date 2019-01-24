Across
1 Subject of the 1998 Supreme Court case New Jersey v. New York
12 Information __
15 "Tristes apprets" from "Castor et Pollux," e.g.
16 Billy's reply?
17 Group sharing a name with a cranberry cocktail
18 Docs' work areas
19 Slip or clip follower
20 Rich rocks
21 Hot
23 Satyr's kin
24 Rear
25 Obvious
28 Holiday decor item
29 Final announcements
30 Comes across
31 "__ Crossroads": Bone Thugs-n-Harmony song
32 Hue
33 Game with a varying number of cards
34 Like many horses
35 __ Nova
36 Turkestan tents
37 Full moon, e.g.
38 Sports nail-biters
40 Felix __, CIA friend of Bond
41 Siouan tribe
42 Portrayer of Buddy's father in "Elf"
43 Acrimonious
44 Prince in "Frozen"
45 Wise chip flavor
48 Low numŽro
49 Actress in "Spy" (2015)
52 Wet blanket
53 "Grown Ups" star
54 Loan application fig.
55 Al Jazeera and Yomiuri Shimbun
Down
1 1960s-'70s Orr teammate, to fans
2 Prime cut
3 OR teammates
4 Needle
5 Apia natives
6 Suffering from ennui
7 "Either/Or" author Kierkegaard
8 Muscles strengthened by muscle-ups
9 Shipping nickname
10 Longtime Seattle Mariners' majority owner
11 Jersey homes
12 "Couldn't agree with you more!"
13 It has its kinks
14 Basic kids' book
22 Key to backing up?
23 Regale
24 Some royals
25 Betty Crocker brand of instant mashed
26 Indigenous Tasmanians
27 Show biz nickname
28 Gelato units
30 Kindles
33 Hitchhike
34 __ splints
36 Every Skull and Bones member, until 1991
37 Serf
39 Hood's weapon
40 Convertible carriage
42 "I'll show you!"
44 Acting coach's banes
45 Bundle in a field
46 Maverick on TV
47 Game divs.
50 Unembellished
51 Med. number that's better when it's higher