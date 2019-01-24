Try 1 month for 99¢
Crossword
Across

1 Subject of the 1998 Supreme Court case New Jersey v. New York

12 Information __

15 "Tristes apprets" from "Castor et Pollux," e.g.

16 Billy's reply?

17 Group sharing a name with a cranberry cocktail

18 Docs' work areas

19 Slip or clip follower

20 Rich rocks

21 Hot

23 Satyr's kin

24 Rear

25 Obvious

28 Holiday decor item

29 Final announcements

30 Comes across

31 "__ Crossroads": Bone Thugs-n-Harmony song

32 Hue

33 Game with a varying number of cards

34 Like many horses

35 __ Nova

36 Turkestan tents

37 Full moon, e.g.

38 Sports nail-biters

40 Felix __, CIA friend of Bond

41 Siouan tribe

42 Portrayer of Buddy's father in "Elf"

43 Acrimonious

44 Prince in "Frozen"

45 Wise chip flavor

48 Low numŽro

49 Actress in "Spy" (2015)

52 Wet blanket

53 "Grown Ups" star

54 Loan application fig.

55 Al Jazeera and Yomiuri Shimbun

Down

1 1960s-'70s Orr teammate, to fans

2 Prime cut

3 OR teammates

4 Needle

5 Apia natives

6 Suffering from ennui

7 "Either/Or" author Kierkegaard

8 Muscles strengthened by muscle-ups

9 Shipping nickname

10 Longtime Seattle Mariners' majority owner

11 Jersey homes

12 "Couldn't agree with you more!"

13 It has its kinks

14 Basic kids' book

22 Key to backing up?

23 Regale

24 Some royals

25 Betty Crocker brand of instant mashed

26 Indigenous Tasmanians

27 Show biz nickname

28 Gelato units

30 Kindles

33 Hitchhike

34 __ splints

36 Every Skull and Bones member, until 1991

37 Serf

39 Hood's weapon

40 Convertible carriage

42 "I'll show you!"

44 Acting coach's banes

45 Bundle in a field

46 Maverick on TV

47 Game divs.

50 Unembellished

51 Med. number that's better when it's higher

