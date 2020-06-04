Daga's on Wheels notices uptick in business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of Daga’s on Wheels says business has been up since the coronavirus pandemic changed the dining scene in Siouxland.

"Sales have increased by 110 percent,” owner Tyson Sanchez said. “ What we’re experiencing is something we have never experienced in the last four years with the food truck."

Sanchez said the food truck is usually at the Morningside public library on Tuesdays, Total Motors in Le Mars on Thursdays, and at the farmers market on Saturdays. Other locations are determined on a day-by-day basis.

“I’m looking forward to having fun in the new food truck and seeing a lot of the familiar faces of all our customers,” Sanchez said. “Just making them happy, just serving our food, and putting a smile on their faces.”

Daga's actually started as a taco shop in Winnebago, Nebraska, when Sanchez was 19. He did it because he wanted to give his grandparents a chance to do what they love -- cooking.

“They had the cooking skills, and I had the desire, motivation and brains to figure out how to run a business,” Sanchez said. “And just us working together, we did the restaurant for a total of eight to nine years.”