Dakota County's O'Connor House opens for a Christmas tour

o'connor house christmas tour
Provided

The 36th annual O'Connor House Christmas Tour will be returning from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first two weekends in November, the Dakota County Historical Society said.

In addition to the decorated and historic O'Connor House, the Combs one-room schoolhouse and the Museum of Machinery, with various pieces of farm equipment, will also be available for the free, open to the public tour.

The O'Connor House complex is located approximately two miles east of Homer, Neb., at 2470 Blyburg Road.

