Dakota County's O'Connor House opens for a Christmas tour

The 36th annual O'Connor House Christmas Tour will be returning from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first two weekends in November, the Dakota County Historical Society said.
In addition to the decorated and historic O'Connor House, the Combs one-room schoolhouse and the Museum of Machinery, with various pieces of farm equipment, will also be available for the free, open to the public tour.
The O'Connor House complex is located approximately two miles east of Homer, Neb., at 2470 Blyburg Road.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today