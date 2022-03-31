Dane Louis' 'farewell' concert and other Anthem offerings

The concert is just one of several events lined up at Anthem.

On April 9, the Spazmatics will be headlining a special Rock the Cure Concert, benefitting the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The Pork Tornadoes, which bills itself as "Iowa's most popular cover band," will be performing April 22 and the Texas Hippie Coalition, who combine "Red Dirt Country" with metal music, are booked for April 29.

Plus ch-ch-check this out!

My Posse in Effect, which may or may not be the only Beastie Boys cover band around, will be the Anthem on April 30

Will they be performing "Intergalactic," "Pass the Mic" or "Make Some Noise?" We can only hope.

Tickets for all Anthem shows may be purchased at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

Anthem concerts are intended to audiences, 21 and above.