I am really looking forward to seeing Earth, Wind & Fire. There are a still a few classic groups out performing live, delivering the great shows, and I believe Earth, Wind & Fire is one of them. They have always been on our short list, and oddly last fall they came up in passing, as they considered a potential play in Chicago over our weekend. A phone call by Rick to Summerfest and their agent quickly yielded the Friday/Saturday combo of Milwaukee and Sioux City. That’s how it generally works best, packaging up a good route that makes sense for the bands, and Summerfest along the way has been a good partner in this.

This year should be a fun one. Samantha Fish has been long overdue to play the fest, and the combo with her and Jesse Dayton is awesome. I saw the show twice in April and its very very strong. The War and Treaty’s performance also will be very strong I am positive, they are really making waves out there and I’m looking forward to their set right before EWF.

Having Dane Louis on the bill this year will be great as well. Dane headed south from Sioux City, but was committed to return to play the fest a year ago, so we are excited to welcome him back on the main stage. I’m also excited to welcome back T. Wilson King. T. played I believe the first fest and a few along the way, always is excellent, and promised to deliver a rippin “Snakecharmer.” He’s one of the few dudes they let play those fancy 500 year old guitars at the Shrine to Music Museum so all will be good at SITP. We also have Sand performing, hailing from Omaha. We saw Sandy and crew at her record release party this winter and she is a very unique, cool artist. Finally we are pleased to welcome Winter Wayfarer, hailing from the great land of Le Mars. I haven’t seen them perform but hear great things!

Saturday in the Park concert announcement Dave Bernstein, Saturday in the park co-founder, provides details about the 2023 concert during a press conference at the Hard Rock Hotel &…

Over at the Abe there is another exceptional lineup. Armani White is a TikTok sensation with his song “Billie Eilish” but expect a much deeper catalog than the one hit (even though it’s a massive one). Cal Scruby got embedded in my Spotify playlists after he was booked and he also has a great, unique style and will continue the Abe tradition of hosting top notch up and coming contemporary artists!

Over the past few weeks I have had the aggravating experience of dealing with a bit of hearing loss, on and off in both ears. This started I believe as swimmer’s ear, something I swear only kids get, but won’t go away. The fluid in my ears makes things very muffled and hard to hear, those closest to me can attest to how incredibly aggravating this is (to them). My point in sharing this, cuz who doesn’t love to share medical ailments, is that my ability to hear live music has been massively degraded over the past few weeks. Tyler Childers, Dead and Company, and the Doobie Brothers just didn’t sound quite right, muffled, muted, etc. Even blasting tunes in my car doesn’t really do the trick. My point is I really appreciate and miss my ability to hear well and look forward to it returning soon. Don’t take your hearing for granted, especially when it comes to amazing live music in Grandview Park. I know I have my entire life…

To that point producing Saturday in the Park is a grind, but a grind made tolerable thanks to an incredible committee of volunteers, without whom this festival would not be possible. They really take their roles incredibly seriously and, unlike many organizations, actually run their areas and truly make it happen. They, along with a truly incredible group of sponsors, allow this festival to continue and remain FREE. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been there for us since they opened, and also the Gilchrist Foundation deserves a huge shout out for supporting so much in Siouxland, along with Tyson who continues to help us underwrite our headliner.

SITP is unique for sure, where else are people gathering to see Earth, Wind & Fire and the rest of our lineup for free this summer? I didn’t really research this question, but my guess is…nowhere. One key premise that makes this all possible is that SITP is free for everyone….and that means EVERYONE. In an era, and a state (which uses SITP footage in their national TV ad), where everyone seems focused on everyone else’s “business,” SITP’s sole focus is on making great live music accessible and FREE to ANYONE that chooses to attend. All that we ask is that you are cool to your neighbors, you buy goods from our vendors (and don’t sneak them in) and throw your trash away (and recycle) when you leave. Seems like a fair price, and we offer a 100% money back guarantee as well on the price of your ticket to the show!

So, as they say in the circus (the epitome of promoting), Come One, Come All to a truly awesome show on July 1. See you there!

— Dave B, Co-Founder of SITP