Dear Annie: On Father’s Day of 2022, we were returning home from my son’s house when a car coming in the other direction crossed the center line and hit our vehicle head on. The driver of the other vehicle was 83 years old. She died shortly after the accident. More than a year later, I am still recovering.

I know it is not easy to give up your driving privileges. I voluntarily stopped driving myself a few years ago because of heart issues. I realized I was a danger to myself and others. However, I started driving again after I had a pacemaker implanted.

My grandmother was an example to me. When she realized she was no longer a safe driver, she asked family members to drive for her.

Each person is different, but when it is no longer safe for your loved ones to drive, tell them that, and take their keys away. You will protect them as well as others on the road. — Still Recovering

Dear Still Recovering: That story is so sad. I am sorry for everyone involved. Thank you for sharing your letter, and I hope it helps others who are questioning if they should be on the road to make the right decision.

Dear Annie: Having had to wear hearing aids myself for a very long time, I have become something of an expert and would like to offer a few pointers:

No. 1: The hearing aids need to be constantly monitored. The ears get wet, and the tips of the aids often get clogged. Simply unscrew them and blow into the screw to ensure the tube is clear. (Don’t blow into the ear end.)

No. 2: Make sure you use the little brush often to sweep out the microphones — usually one in front and two on the sides.

No. 3: Check your ears to make sure they are not filled with wax. There are many wax removers on the market.

No. 4: Maybe invest in some TV ears or go to closed captions to help with the TV.

Not being able to hear is a frightening thing, and even with hearing aids, it can be a struggle at times. But taking these steps should help. — Hearing Well

Dear Hearing Well: Thank you for these excellent reminders and suggestions to help improve the use of hearing aids.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Earl Horlyk Food and Lifestyles reporter Follow Earl Horlyk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false