Dear Annie: My best friend lives on the opposite coast from me. We’re both women, and we share everything with each other, the good and the bad. Or so I thought.

Three weeks ago, I texted her to vent about a big fight with my husband. I also told her I’d call her that weekend. Honestly, I just forgot I told her that. When I called her Monday, she was livid. She hadn’t slept all weekend and had been worried sick about me, picturing my husband kicking me out or handing me divorce papers, etc.

Truly, I don’t know how she got that idea. I never said anything like that. This was the first time I’ve ever mentioned a disagreement that I had with my husband, and she texts me about her relationship woes all the time! I don’t mind that; I just thought it was a two-way street.

She told me she needed space, that she only had room for positivity in her life and that my actions had deeply hurt her — to the point that she isn’t sure we can ever mend our friendship. She asked me not to contact her and said she’d get in touch when she was ready.

My husband says I’m being a bad friend by not contacting her at all. I feel I’m honoring her wishes. If I told someone to give me space until I reached out, and they popped up a few weeks later, I’d be so angry! I’d feel incredibly disrespected.

I have no qualms about apologizing to her (again). I just thought good friends respected each other’s wishes, especially about stuff like this.

Am I being needlessly stubborn, or should I keep honoring what she asked of me? — Befuddled Best Friend

Dear Befuddled: It sounds like your best friend is going through some issues of her own that she needs time and space to figure out.

It is important that she knows exactly where you stand. Have you already told her that you love her, you are sorry for hurting her feelings and you are committed to the friendship? If so, then I would wait until she reaches out. But if you have not communicated these feelings explicitly, it is important that she hears them.

Dear Annie: What would you suggest I do, short of moving, about my upstairs neighbors? I have been living in my apartment for over a year now. The upstairs neighbors stomp loudly overhead, and when I walk into a room in my unit, they slam their doors! If I go to use the restroom in the middle of the night, they always do something to let me know they’re still here. — Needs Peace of Mind

Dear Peace of Mind: The best way to confront neighbor disputes is head-on. So much can be solved through direct communication over passive-aggressive silence. The next time you see your neighbors out around the complex, introduce yourself and engage in conversation. Politely mention your concerns and inquire if they have any of their own. Oftentimes, people just want to feel heard.

If tensions persist, you might consider reaching out to the building manager or HOA president to organize a formal complaint. Unfortunately, there are some walls too thin to share with even the most courteous of neighbors. While moving can be a headache, if physically and financially possible, it may be the only path to truly bring you the peace you’re looking for.