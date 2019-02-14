In the 19th century, the jewelry house of Tiffany & Co. instituted a policy that was, in its time, outrageous: customers couldn't haggle over the price of the products.
The idea was that Tiffany's goods were above the grade of merchandise sold by other retailers, whose prices customers could typically negotiate.
The practice of inflexible pricing caught on and has long been a major pillar of retail -- you pay the price on the sticker or you don't buy it at all.
The only modern establishments in this country that have subverted the haggling ban are antique and thrift stores and pawn shops, where the goods can be of variable quality and the cost of production isn't a factor -- "It's a nice ashtray, but I don't know if it's $25 nice. Can you do $15?"
It's mostly unpleasant to haggle over secondhand merchandise, but the market ought to decide the value when nobody can be sure how much life an item has left, or what unsavory things the old owner may have done with it.
From the shop-keep's perspective, it may be better to let the ashtray go for a few dollars less, than to let it collect dust on the shelf for another six years. This is doubly true for thrift stores, where unlike antique stores, all the wares were dumped in the back for free after unsuccessful yard sales.
Which is why a while back, when I was buying a piece of furniture at a local Goodwill, I was taken aback by the clerk's response to the haggle question.
"Nope. We're just like any other store, we won't negotiate over the price."
I bought it, but a bad taste lingered in my mouth. Goodwill isn't "just like any other store": other stores pay for merchandise, so they have a right to expect a certain price. Goodwill is a broker of lamps and 8-track tapes from the homes of deceased grandmas. Haggling ought to be sanctioned at a store like that.
For me, it was insulting to suggest otherwise.
To get a sense of what the heck is going on, I spoke with Briget Soloman, the chief mission officer of Goodwill of the Great Plains. In her 14 years with the organization, Soloman said Goodwill of the Great Plains has always adhered to fixed prices on its merchandise -- from shirts and pants, which are all priced equally, to board games and other bric-a-brac, which are individually priced according to the employees' judgment.
Soloman said Goodwill views its set price policy as a matter of fairness to the customers and to employees.
"A big thing is to be fair to all customers, so as soon as we have an item out on the floor for sale, we want to maintain that price, so anyone that is interested in that item could pay the same price," she said.
And if an item collects too much dust on the shelf, it gets moved to an outlet store, where it's sold by the pound. The price per pound is also non-negotiable, which even I must admit, stands to reason.
As a final conciliatory note, I should say that I still love Goodwill, even if it rebuffs my advances when I try to negotiate a price.