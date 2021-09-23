Did your favorite Siouxland restaurant make our Top 50?

Some day, we will reflect on how life was like, pre-COVID, as well as how the pandemic continues to impact us, even as things (slowly) get back to normal.

Traditional restaurants were hardest hit when COVID-19 concerns limited the number of customers to a bare minimum in March 2020.

To make ends meet, businesses began emphasizing takeout orders as a way to stat afloat.

Perhaps to the surprise of some, diners discovered they actually enjoyed a food-to-go options. Sure, it's fun to eat out. But eating in was also pretty cool.

Fast forward to late summer 2021.

For the third year in a row, we asked Journal online readers to let us know "Where's a good place to eat?" or "which place is always dependable?"

The suggested eateries -- everything from fine dining joints to holes-in-the-wall -- have been named Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants.

Peruse these pages and see if your favorite restaurant made the cut. If it did, stop by and grab something to eat.

Or perhaps, you'll find a new suggestion in this section. Patronized them as well.

Please enjoy your choices for Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants.

