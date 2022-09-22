Did your favorite Siouxland restaurant make our Top 50?

Where's a good place to eat?

That's been a question we've been posing to Weekender readers for the past three years.

Easy enough, right? OK, which restaurant would you recommend to friends?

Now for the fourth year in a row, we've asked you to name your favorite eateries -- from fine dining establishments to hole-in-the-wall joints -- and the results are always surprising.

Look through the Weekender's list of the Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants.

Perhaps your favorite place made the cut. If it did, stop by and grab something to east.

Or maybe, you'll find a new suggestion in thus section. Patronize them as well.

Either way, our listing will provide food for thought for people who have an appetite for eating out.

Bon appetite, everybody. Please enjoy your choices for Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants.