A Lawton, Iowa-based writer was recently awarded a Firebird Book Award from Speak Up Talk Radio.

Donna M. Young received the award for "God?," a 2020 book which won in the Religious Nonfiction category.

Several of Young's previous books had won in fiction and historical fiction categories.

"So far, I've written 10 books and the award for 'God?' means each book has been awarded with a Firebird Award," she said. "I feel so blessed."

Proceeds from Young's books have gone to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland.