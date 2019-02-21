The dynamic rap duo DAD has done it again and won first place in the "local hip-hop artist or DJ" category in the Siouxland’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row.
Last year, The Weekender listed off the accomplishments of the group consisting of Eboli (Jason Reinert) and Protige (Mark Koenigs). The group, in the past two and a half years, has released two albums, won the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Road to Vegas 2 battle of the bands, made viral videos that have brought in millions upon millions of views, judged Hard Rock’s BAND6k and even played at Saturday in the Park.
This past year, the group has played many shows and a handful of festivals. The two rappers appeared on the cover of The Weekender (again). They even took a tour through the Midwest.
How does it feel to stay the favorites in the hip-hop scene when there are so many good up-and-coming rappers in Siouxland?
Protige: “It feels really good, and I completely agree with you. I think that since we last talked and since the Hard Rock, people have been upping their game. A lot of people out there could easily contend with us. Yeah, it feels good.”
Why do you think you won top honors again?
Protige: “I don’t know…I hate to say it, but I think our name is out there now. We maybe got some votes from people going through the categories and they recognized our name, which I suppose is a good thing. That’s what you want to have happen.”
Eboli: “It’s tough to say why people choose things…maybe it’s just the simple name recognition, I guess. These other guys in the category that are coming up…if you see the names in there, check them out because they are definitely worth a listen.”
What does the future of DAD hold? Will we be seeing a new album anytime soon?
Eboli: “Well, the future could hold a myriad of different things. As far as right now we are pushing. We are creating new content which will be released as soon as we get enough compiled.”
Protige: “I’d say the serious talk of album three started three weeks to a month ago. We have recorded some things, so it is in motion.”
Eboli: “Our plan was to have a release on Father’s Day and we hope to be able to pull that off, but if not, don’t hate us.”
Protige: “We are not looking for a specific number of songs to release. We are just going to create, and if we hit a roadblock we will use the powerful ones that we’ve got. We don’t put deadlines on ourselves. We let things grow as they will.”