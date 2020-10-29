Dordt to host concert by organist Isabelle Demers

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- As part of the Ringerwole Organ Recital Series, guest artist Dr. Isabelle Demers will be presenting a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium.

Described as "bracing virtuosity" by the Chicago Classical Review, Demers, a Quebec, Canada, native and a Juilliard School graduate, has performed for audiences around the world.

The head of the organ program at Baylor University, in Waco, Texas, Demers will have a program that will include works by Bruhns, Bach and Mendelssohn as well as her own transcription of Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.

Masks are required for all recital attendees and seating will be socially distanced. Dordt will continue to monitor how COVID-19 affects its campus and community.

To learn more about Dordt University's music program, visit dordt.edu/music.

