Downtown for the Holiday comes to Sioux City on Monday

Ragen Cote may be making a list and checking it twice. But she is not finding out who's been naughty or nice.

Instead, the Downtown Partners executive director has been busy, getting ready for the holidays.

"We plan for months," Cote said. "But now, it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas."

Sioux City will really seem ho-ho-homey on Monday, which is the official start of the Downtown for the Holidays Christmas season.

At 6:15 p.m., the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 231's annual Holiday Lighted Parade, will makes its way through downtown from Iowa Street, heading west to the corner of Fourth and Nebraska Streets.

This will put you in the vicinity of Santa's House at 501 Fourth St. (the site of the former Thorpe & Co. Jewelers). Jolly Saint Nick will be holding court from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; and from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.

For the 28th year, visitors may vote for their favorite holiday tree at the annual Festival of Trees, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, inside the Ho-Chunk Centre Atrium, 600 Fourth St. There will be a silent auction at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, with the proceeds going to the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

A new Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest will start Monday and run through Dec. 27.

"A map of participating storefronts and voting can be found at downtownsiouxcity.com," Cote said. "All proceeds will go to the winning storefront's nonprofit of choice."

