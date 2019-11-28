Downtown Partners works to spruce up central Sioux City

Over the course of the last several years, downtown Sioux City has had a series of facelifts in the form of art installations popping up around the urban area.

The organization responsible for much of that is Downtown Partners, with Ragen Cote who has been at the helm as the executive director since 2010.

Cote, who moved to Sioux City from Dubuque when she was 12, is a graduate of Morningside College and the mother of two high-schoolers.

Cote’s mission, as well as the mission of the organization she works for, is to get Sioux City’s downtown district to prosper.

“We want to create a thriving and vibrant downtown,” said Cote. “We want to be a place where people want to be and where business happens. Downtown Partners helps with all of that. We are intended to be a complement to the efforts of the city of Sioux City. We have a district we serve. We want downtown to be booming.

“When I say complement the city, I mean that we complement their services as well as their initiatives and efforts. In the same breath, we also help define what those are. How we do that best is to work with stakeholders.