To answer your questions in order of importance, no, downtown Sioux City is not underwater.

But yes, the skywalk on Fourth and Fifth Streets between Nebraska and Pierce, indeed, has turned into an "Aquatic Wonderland."

That is the result of a large-scale public mural created by Sioux City-based artists Jessica Hammond (aka "Brutal Doodles") and Kitty Hart ("Kitty Kitty Bang Bang").

The duo are in the process of painting 66-feet-of-blank-white-wall, turning it into indoor, impressionistic fish tank, complete with sea moss, algae and, perhaps, a water-dwelling creature or two.

This tribute to gill-breathers will be the centerpiece for the second annual Gallery in the Sky art and music festival.

The festival, sponsored by Vangarde Arts, will from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

"Vangarde Arts is pleased to bring back this unique event to Sioux City," the live music venue's executive director Brent Stockton explained. "We believe Gallery in Sky draws attention to the skywalks and their purpose, while also adding beautiful murals and interest to skywalkers."

In addition to "Aquatic Wonderland," the show will feature mini-murals by artists Mikell Zishka, Chello Sherman, Cherie Lee Johnson and Daniel Castaneda as well as a more than 20 art vendors, a juried gallery show and large coloring panels for artistically-minded kids.

Hardline Coffee will be nearby, offering a wide selection of hot and cold drinks, along with delicious baked goods.

But don't be surprised if you see a few roaming musical buskers, adding an element of performing arts to the festivities.

Gallery in the Sky is a spinoff of the Alley Art Festival, which Stockton, Hart and Hammond created nearly five years ago.

"Alley Art encouraged people to walk through the downtown alleyways to see one-of-a-kind art murals," Hammond said. "Not only has Alley Art increased pedestrian traffic, the murals have become the backdrop for countless graduation photos, wedding photos, you name it."

Organizers want Gallery in the Sky to find similar success.

"A lot of people take the skywalk system for granted and I include my myself in that category," Hammond noted. "Since we started Gallery in the Art, I've been using the skywalks more often. For instance, if I want to get from the public library at Sixth and Pierce to Art Sux on Fourth Street, I'll use the skywalk and avoid and avoid the cold weather."

This also helps in the creation of the murals.

"When Kitty and I are preparing for Alley Art, we're outside in September heat," Hammond said. "With Gallery in the Sky, we get to paint inside when it's cold, wet and windy outdoors."

Another important factor is the contribution made by area art students.

"East High School art students as well as art students throughout the Sioux City Community School District assisted us by coloring in the outlines created by Kitty and myself," Hammond said.

Which was important to both artists.

"We want to show that art can be a viable occupation if it is your passion," Hammond said. "And what can be a better motivator than 66-foot mural that everyone can see?"

Hammond said she regularly attracts a steady audience of looky-loos who are checking her progress.

"The feedback that I've gotten has been very encouraging and much appreciated," she said.

Hammond said she has always had an artistic streak. It began when she was a teenager. By the time she turned 13, she started playing music and, over the years, has performed in several local bands.

She was also a chronic doodler, hence her nickname.

Soon, Hammond was creating more art than she was music. More important, her colorful and cartoon-y street art was gaining popularity.

"You don't needs to go to an art gallery to see art," she said. "Art should be all around us, in both public and private spaces."

Hammond suggested that street art enhances the quality of life for a community.

This is a sentiment shared by Vangarde Art's Stockton.

"I can't tell you how many positive comments we've gotten from all of the murals we have downtown," he said.

Soon that will include the soon-to-be-completed "Aquatic Wonderland," which, thus far, doesn't contain an important element.

The majority of Hammond's work has a spacesuit-wearing astronaut nicknamed "Spaceman Steve."

Ask if the ubiquitous spaceman will make a cameo in her newest mural, Hammond remained noncommittal.

"C'mon, you have to find a place for Spaceman Steve," Stockton said with a smile. "Maybe, this time, he can be wearing a wetsuit."