Drag queens compete for the coveted position of Miss Sioux City Supreme

Sioux City, get ready for a fabulous time as Miss Sioux City Supreme 2020 takes over Eclipse Nightclub & Cabaret (412 Jones St.) and drag queens vie for Citrus A'Loer's (Curtis Alexander's) crown on Nov. 16 starting at 9:30 p.m.
While drag used to be a fringe, taboo art, it has made its way into the mainstream of our culture with shows like "Ru Paul's Drag Race," among others. People have come to accept it as a normal practice, which is great for the people that spend their lives caked in the over-the-top makeup and adorned in out-there outfits.
Alexander and Semaj D'Leur (James Loera), who both work on the Winnebago Reservation, stopped by The Journal to talk about the competition and tell the Weekender what the practice of drag and the drag community itself mean to them.
"I got introduced to drag by watching 'Ru Paul's Drag Race,'" said Loera. "I loyally watched the first through the sixth seasons, but then pulled away because it was a bunch of the same thing. I came up to Sioux City and went to the club to see the drag shows. That's when I knew I wanted to do it. That was 10 or 11 years ago."
"The way I was introduced to drag was I was hanging out with Semaj and she was wanting to do it," said Alexander. "I pushed and wanted to do a drag show for our birthday. Then I talked with my mom, who used to be a big (pageant) competitor. She was one of the first Miss Native America winners. She helped me do drag. She helped me with my makeup, even though she would put real woman makeup on me; real woman makeup is NOT something we do. It was a learning process."
In the time that these two have been doing drag, they have seen and experienced the scene change and become more accepting.
"The experience from it then to now is that now arms are open to it," said Loera.
"It was a change of times in Sioux City and in Iowa in general," said Alexander. "Sioux City has always been more open and rogue. It is accepted. Iowa is one of the biggest areas for drag per capita. When we came into the scene, there were drag queens that had their path beat. They were very content staying there. Now it's a different type of drag. Back then there were a lot of catty, horrible personalities at play. Now that several of those have retired, we have adopted a different motto of being more inclusive to all of our performers, no matter what you gender identify as or what kind of performer you are. You don't have to just be a drag queen or drag king."
Now wait a minute! I've never heard of a drag king; call me ignorant, but I didn't realize that was a thing. Apparently, women can dress up as men in some of these competitions. So those, my friends, are drag kings.
But what did it mean to Alexander last year when he became the first Miss Sioux City Supreme?
"I set the bar high, just like bar owner Ernesto (Roberto Flores) wanted me to," said Alexander. "There are a few aspects to the competition. You have to present your gown and answer an interview question while onstage in front of everybody. You have to show competence in the answer and also show interest in the crowd. Then you have a main production talent and a solo talent that you are judged on.
"I wanted to rectify Citrus. I was out of the scene for a while. I wanted it to be that moment for me to come back; a justification for myself as a drag queen. After I won it, I knew that it needed to be more than just me. I am now a reflection of the community and have to work hard to maintain connections. I also have to work hard to make sure those people that don't feel like they are part of the community, the fringe people, can come to me and not feel any rejection. You have to work hard to be that beacon. This is on top of performing almost every single weekend."
In order to win last year, Alexander planned ahead. He found the perfect gown for his body, pulled together a team of people to help and became the leader of his own ship while constantly listening to his friends' advice. At the end of the competition he knew he won by the looks on peoples' faces and the breath in the room. He won $400, a crown, a sash and, according to Alexander, what he really won was the community. Yet, after a year, he knows it is time to pass the title on, and he is completely ready to do so.
Loera will be competing against other drag queens this year to take the crown from Alexander, and he is ready to take the stage running.
"As soon as Citrus won, that night I decided I was going to go for it," said Loera. "Throughout this whole year and up until this next week, I've been and I still am collecting stuff for this competition. I've been getting myself prepared. There's a lot that goes into it. I want to do this for me. I don't want to do it for anybody else. I want to feel proud that I have achieved something. To me, this title is something. I want to be there for the people and let the outsiders know it's okay to come in. If people need someone to talk to, we are here."
If you have never been to a drag show and may be apprehensive about going, don't be. The atmosphere is about friendship, love and fun times. If you're on the fence about going, just check it out and you probably won't be disappointed you did.
"You'll get exciting entertainment," said Loera. "Usually when people hear about a drag show, they think it's a competition, where usually they aren't competitions. This one actually is a competition, so what they will get is the competition they are looking for."
"You are going to see the best of the best of what Sioux City has to offer as three or four queens compete for the highest title in Sioux City," said Alexander.
"It's like 'Thunderdome,'" said Loera. "Four compete and only one will leave."