Drag queens compete for the coveted position of Miss Sioux City Supreme

"I wanted to rectify Citrus. I was out of the scene for a while. I wanted it to be that moment for me to come back; a justification for myself as a drag queen. After I won it, I knew that it needed to be more than just me. I am now a reflection of the community and have to work hard to maintain connections. I also have to work hard to make sure those people that don't feel like they are part of the community, the fringe people, can come to me and not feel any rejection. You have to work hard to be that beacon. This is on top of performing almost every single weekend."

In order to win last year, Alexander planned ahead. He found the perfect gown for his body, pulled together a team of people to help and became the leader of his own ship while constantly listening to his friends' advice. At the end of the competition he knew he won by the looks on peoples' faces and the breath in the room. He won $400, a crown, a sash and, according to Alexander, what he really won was the community. Yet, after a year, he knows it is time to pass the title on, and he is completely ready to do so.

Loera will be competing against other drag queens this year to take the crown from Alexander, and he is ready to take the stage running.