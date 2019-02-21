Try 1 month for 99¢

BARTENDER

1. Austin Foster - The Diving Elk

2. Hailey Heeney - Blue Ribbon Tap

3. Jeremiah Schmitt - Miles Inn

BREWERY

1. Jackson Street Brewing

2. The Diving Elk

3. Brioux City Brewery

COFFEE

1. Stone Bru

2. Pierce Street Coffee Works

3. Heartland Coffee & Nosh

HAPPY HOUR

1. Bob Roe's Point After

2. Work & Church Booze Parlor

3. Bodega 401

HISTORIC 4TH STREET BAR

1. Buffalo Alice

2. The Diving Elk

3. The Marquee

MARTINI

1. M's on 4th

2. Bar Louie

3. Pearl's Wine and Booze

MIXED DRINKS

1. The Diving Elk

2. The Marquee

3. The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

NON-HISTORIC 4TH STREET BAR

1. Blue Ribbon Tap

2. Doxx Bar

3. The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

WINE/LIQUOR STORE

1. Hy-Vee

2. Charlie's Wine & Spirits

3. Miller Liquor Store

WINE LIST

1. M's on 4th

2. Kahill's Chophouse

3. Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Weekender Writer

Load comments