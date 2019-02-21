BARTENDER
1. Austin Foster - The Diving Elk
2. Hailey Heeney - Blue Ribbon Tap
3. Jeremiah Schmitt - Miles Inn
BREWERY
1. Jackson Street Brewing
2. The Diving Elk
3. Brioux City Brewery
COFFEE
1. Stone Bru
2. Pierce Street Coffee Works
3. Heartland Coffee & Nosh
HAPPY HOUR
1. Bob Roe's Point After
2. Work & Church Booze Parlor
3. Bodega 401
HISTORIC 4TH STREET BAR
1. Buffalo Alice
2. The Diving Elk
3. The Marquee
MARTINI
1. M's on 4th
2. Bar Louie
3. Pearl's Wine and Booze
MIXED DRINKS
1. The Diving Elk
2. The Marquee
3. The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
NON-HISTORIC 4TH STREET BAR
1. Blue Ribbon Tap
2. Doxx Bar
3. The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
WINE/LIQUOR STORE
1. Hy-Vee
2. Charlie's Wine & Spirits
3. Miller Liquor Store
WINE LIST
1. M's on 4th
2. Kahill's Chophouse
3. Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar